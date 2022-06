Ever feel like you have a low hum sounding off in your head? Like an alarm is going to go off any minute? Like your tight shoulders are sitting inches higher than they should be no matter how hard you try to relax them? Chances are you’re dealing with some form of anxiety. While occasional worry is expected for anyone, some people have been struggling with persistent, low-level anxiousness due to the near-constant uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed, psychologists report. “It’s not over until it’s over” has taken on new meaning now that we’re into year three of this world-altering event.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO