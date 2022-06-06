Blinn College to Kyle Rittenhouse: You're not enrolled. Yet

UPDATE

25 News reached out to Blinn College for confirmation of Kyle Rittenhouse's enrollment.

A college official said: "Kyle Rittenhouse has applied but not yet enrolled for any classes."

Rittenhouse had posted on Twitter that he was "looking forward to making the move to Texas" later this month. He had said he would be attending Blinn College this year.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kyle Rittenhouse is once again making his college plans known — this time saying he will be attending Blinn College .

The Illinois teen was acquitted last November of fatally shooting two men and wounding another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin in the summer of 2020.

Earlier this week, Rittenhouse made headlines after announcing yesterday that he plans on attending Texas A&M University. However, the university later confirmed "he has not been admitted for Fall 2022."

Taking to Twitter, Rittenhouse said he was "robbed" of the end of his high school career, leaving him unable to "properly prepare" for college.

Blinn College has since been reached for confirmation.

Rittenhouse said he plans on taking courses at Blinn College as a means to eventually transfer to Texas A&M .

Prior to this, he was discovered to have lied about attending Arizona State University - a statement he made during his trial where he was later acquitted of homicide .

Blinn College has an acceptance rate of 100 percent and an undergraduate population of about 9,000 students.