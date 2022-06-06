ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE 2K22 Patch 1.14 Released, FaZe Clan Apparel Added To The Game

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Hey, All– Patch 1.14 is now LIVE, featuring 14 free FaZe Clan-branded apparel items to Community Creations, stability and balance improvements, and much, much more. Thank you for playing, and keep the feedback coming via our social channels!. GENERAL. Added 14 free FaZe Clan-branded apparel items to Community...

