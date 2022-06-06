ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Donald Hilton Greenlay – June 5, 2022

The sun shines less brightly today with the passing of Donald (Bean) Greenlay, who died at home on June 5, 2022, with his family by his side. Don was born on August 29, 1942, in Stoneham, Mass to the late Benjamin John Hilton Greenlay and Elen Louise Warrell.

David H. Henderson – June 8, 2022

David H. Henderson, 78, a resident of East Utica Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Henderson was born in Oswego, the son of the late Spencer and Marie (Sheridan) Henderson. He was a life resident. He was a graduate...
Oswego PorchFest 7 Planned for Sept 18th

At a recent Oswego PorchFest Committee Meeting founder Gerri Millar along with Committee Members; Steven Phillips, Karen Shull, Karen Reynolds, Janet Anderson, Anna Djukic-Cox, Janet Anderson, Diane Enwright and Tom Kammerer selected this year’s design for the posters and T-shirts and finalized plans for Oswego PorchFest 7 scheduled for September 18, 2022, from 12-6PM.
Robert R. Williams Jr. – June 1, 2022

Robert R. Williams Jr., 62; of Fulton passed away at home peacefully after a long illness. Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years: Susan Williams of Fulton, their 2 children: Carissa (Matt) Underwood of PA, and Robert R. (Kristen) Williams III of Fulton, and 5 beloved grandchildren: Dayton, Brielle, Rory, Rorke and Greer.
Fawn found in Boonville High School courtyard

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students at Adirondack High School in Boonville assisted a Department of Environmental Conservation Officer after a fawn was found on the school’s premises. According to DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Noyes responded to a call of an abandoned fawn in a courtyard area of...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Sassafras

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Sasafrass, aka Sassy, is 62 pounds of sweetness and love!. This pretty girl was surrendered to the shelter in February when her family could no longer care for her. Sassy is only about eighteen months old. She is a “hidden...
Annal's Angels: Parents turn pain to purpose after their daughters die in Thruway crash

Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Tom and Maureen Annal finally returned to their Baldwinsville home in March 2021. It was six months after a devastating accident on the New York State Thruway. The family had been headed to Letchworth State Park for a family outing just before Labor Day weekend in 2020. They had slowed for a lane closure when a pickup truck rear-ended their minivan, causing a catastrophic chain reaction.
Phoenix Students Attend Canal Days For Day Of Learning, Fun

After studying the Erie Canal and state history, Phoenix fourth-graders recently saw their classroom lessons come to life during the annual Canal Days celebration. The event, set up in Phoenix along the river, provides students with an opportunity to take a step back in time. For nearly 35 years, Michael A. Maroun Elementary students have participated in the unique learning experience.
Mayor says state revitalization funds have 'transformed' Oswego

In communities from Niagara Falls to the east end of Long Island, there are things every New Yorker would love to see changed or improved. One Central New York locale that has aggressively partnered with the state hopes to be a model for others. It’s a busy time for the...
Ellen Street home in Oswego catches fire

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fire departments in Oswego responded to a structure fire on Ellen Street on June 7. According to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, volunteers were alerted of the fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The department was initially instructed to stand by at their West Station but after arriving, volunteers were moved up to the scene to utilize more manpower.
'History Where You Eat' returns in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE — The Madison County Historian’s Office is once again offering a unique look inside some of Madison County’s most historic restaurants this spring. The “History Where You Eat” series will offer attendees three separate opportunities to get guided tours of the facilities and have a local historian talk about some of the history of the buildings.
Snapshot: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins MVHS Orthopedic Group

Aymen Rashid, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, and his Orthopedic Residency was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. Prior to joining MVHS, Dr. Rashid was an orthopedic spine surgeon at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC. He has more than 8 years of experience as a physician. Dr. Rashid is accepting new patients of all ages. He is part of the MVHS Orthopedic Group located at 1903 Sunset Ave, Utica, New York. He can be reached at 315-624-8150.
NBT Bank Names Karen Sastri as Chief Diversity Officer

NBT Bank announced that Karen Sastri has been named Chief Diversity Officer. This appointment marks the next milestone for NBT’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with the designation of the role of Chief Diversity Officer on a full-time basis. “NBT has long viewed our focus on diversity, equity and...
DEC rescues baby rabbits who were mowed over in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation assisted in a rescue effort after baby rabbits were mowed over in Oneida County. According to DEC, a man in the town of Floyd located in Oneida County accidentally mowed over a nest...
Oneida County gas station violates underage drinking laws

VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police. On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on...
Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
