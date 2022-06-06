ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things Fans Are Hardcore Shipping This New Season 4 Pairing

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new fan-fave Stranger Things couple. Well, they aren’t actually...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Here’s How Ms. Marvel’s Ep 1 Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up The Rest Of The Show

Even though Marvel is well known for relying on mid- and post-credit scenes as connective tissue between projects, its Disney+ shows haven’t counted on them very much. Other than WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider, all the Marvel series have only had one credit scene each, usually at the end of the finale. Having one as part of a premiere episode hasn’t happened so far. That’s why the Ms. Marvel Episode 1 mid-credits scene was such a pleasant surprise.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

4 Reasons To Add e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Power Grip Primer To Your Summer Makeup Arsenal, ASAP

Summer is here, and the temperatures are really revving up, which is nice for beach days and pool hangs, but not so much for our makeup. In fact, humid weather combined with sweat are a recipe for disaster when it comes to lasting makeup — hence why it’s important to add a primer to your routine to help your beat hold up against the heat.
Elite Daily

Here’s The Deal With All Those Pinned Instagram Posts Popping Up On The App

Everyone has that one IG post (or two, or three) that you hope a certain ~someone~ will see first when they go to your profile, right? If you know what I’m talking about, you’re not gonna want to miss this new feature on Instagram. On June 7, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced that users will finally be able to pin their favorite posts to the top of their account, so you’ll be able to choose which posts people see on your grid first. But what is a pinned post on Instagram, and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know about using the feature.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Disney's Buzz Lightyear Cone Is So Fun, I Don't Even Care It's Not Dole Whip

A new ice cream flavor just landed at Disney World that will leave you feeling satisfied to infinity and beyond. Ahead of the release of the Buzz Lightyear origin story movie, Lightyear, the new Lightyear Cone touched down at Disney Springs on June 8. But if you want to try it for yourself, you’ll need to book a trip to the happiest place on earth ASAP, because it won’t last forever. Here’s the scoop on where to get Disney’s Buzz Lightyear ice cream cone to celebrate the new movie.
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

TikTok Launched 3D Avatars, So Start Brainstorming Your Perfect Alter Ego

Get ready to enter your villain era as you create so many alter egos with TikTok’s new Avatars. Yep, the social media app finally jumped on the 3D mini-me trend, and the result is similar to what you’ve used when you make Bitmojis in Snapchat or Memojis on your iPhone — but now you can bring the cartoon fun to your FYP. TikTok’s Avatars dropped on June 7, and once you know where to find the TikTok Avatar maker, you’ll want to create endless versions of your digital self with new hairstyles, makeup looks, and more.
Elite Daily

The Summer I Turned Pretty Is Already Greenlit For Season 2

Ever since Jenny Han’s beloved To All the Boys book series became a popular Netflix film trilogy, fans have been begging to see more of her work on screen. These fans are in luck, as Han’s other bestselling book trilogy, starting with The Summer I Turned Pretty, has received the adaptation treatment, this time as a series, premiering on Prime Video June 17. Before this first season could premiere, though, the series was already picked up for a second season. Here’s everything you need to know about the The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, including cast updates and the possible timeline for its release.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Rebel Wilson Went IG-Official With Her New GF

Rebel Wilson is in love, y’all! On June 9, Wilson came out on Instagram, posting about her romance with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. And major congrats are in order — the Senior Year actor has seriously never looked happier. Plus, her caption is proof that love always finds a way to surprise you.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

6 Clues From Meghan & Harry’s Body Language At The Platinum Jubilee

All the Internet could talk about for the days immediately following what the Brits affectionately call the Platty Joobs (truly, no one does slang better than this country) was the many faces of Prince Louis. But Meghan and Harry also made an appearance, and naturally, their weekend was destined to be one not-too-subtle slight after another. And while they didn’t let any exasperated-Prince-Louis-level reactions show, their body language said it all. Read More.
HOME & GARDEN
Elite Daily

ARMY, Here’s Your Chance To Appear In BTS’ Upcoming Tribute Video

To celebrate their upcoming nine-year anniversary as a group, BTS has partnered with YouTube to kick off the #MyBTStory challenge. As part of the month-long campaign, the septet is asking fans to share their favorite memories with the group for a chance to be featured in an upcoming ARMY tribute video. The video will be uploaded to BTS’ official YouTube channel, making this a unique opportunity for ARMY.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Where Is Love Island Filmed? 2022's Villa Has A Huge New Pool And Dressing Room

Things are heating up, and it’s not just because summer is around the corner. Love Island is back and along with a new set of contestants — aka islanders — the British reality dating show has a new villa as well. If you’ve been watching the series since it first premiered, you might be wondering where is Love Island filmed? The 2022 villa is a change from previous seasons.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

You Can Book Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine Van On Airbnb For Only $20

Airbnb is known for their one-of-a-kind stays, but the vacation rental platform has also been collaborating with some famous bookings recently to give fans the trip of a lifetime. Last October, a few lucky guests got the chance to brave the night in the original Scream house for only $5, while SATC fans could finally try on clothes from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet by staying in her infamous brownstone apartment in NYC. Now, Mystery Inc. fans have the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Scooby-Doo: The Movie by staying in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine on Airbnb.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

