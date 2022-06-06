ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted for the murder of San Francisco cyclist Mo Wilson, seen in NJ, police say

By Andrew Chamings
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Democrats on Wednesday braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the U.S. after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city's progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party's most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, CA
State
New York State
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Newark, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Pamerleau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Austin Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Texan
pawboost.com

Found/Stray Dog in San Jose, CA 95117

Saw this dog earlier on nextdoor… him and another doggo had an altercation with a lady and her leashed dog. If you have not already, please get this pup to a vet and scanned for a chip. If no success there, please post flyers in the area where s/he was found. Not everyone is on social media. Thank you for caring for this pup meanwhile.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Accused killer wants plea deal before Gascón recall election

LOS ANGELES - A day after San Franciscans recalled their district attorney, supporters of recalling LA County DA George Gascón are hoping a new audio recording will help in their push to meet the July deadline for gathering signatures. On the recording, murder suspect Willie Wilkerson can be heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
westobserver.com

Man acquitted in S.F. pier fatal shooting is sentenced on gun charges

The man who was acquitted of homicide after a woman was fatally shot on a San Francisco pier in 2015 was sentenced Monday to time served for federal firearms charges. José Inez García Zárate, a Mexican national, was indicted in 2017 for being a felon and undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The federal indictment came immediately after García Zárate was acquitted in San Francisco County Superior Court of the homicide of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy