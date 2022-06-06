ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet minister in Dominican Republic slain in his office

By MARTÍN ADAMES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources — the son of a former president — was shot to death in his office by a close friend Monday, the office of the president said in a statement....

