Computers

MacOS Ventura is official, with more ways to be productive

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next major version of Apple’s MacOS operating system is official. MacOS Ventura, the follow-up to last year’s MacOS Monterey, has just been announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The biggest feature of MacOS Ventura relates to productivity and multitasking. There’s a new way to...

www.digitaltrends.com

Which devices are compatible with MacOS Ventura?

Apple’s next major operating system, MacOS Ventura, is coming out this fall and is already in a developer beta. You might be wondering if the new OS will work with your Mac so you can enjoy cool features like Stage Manager and Continuity Camera. The good news is that...
How to download the iOS 16 developer beta right now

Apple has officially announced iOS 16, the next generation of its iPhone operating system. The latest iOS release promises some cool and exciting new features, including a fully customizable lock screen complete with widgets, shared iCloud Photo Libraries for families, Live Text in videos, and more. Although the final iOS...
Will your Apple Watch get watchOS 9? Here are the compatible models

Apple took the stage at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6 to unveil watchOS 9, the next big update to the operating system for the Apple Watch. Currently available as a developer beta, watchOS 9 is expected to be released to the public in the fall and will bring significant improvements to sleep tracking, heart health, and running workouts — plus some new watch faces and interesting UI improvements.
Microsoft could finally kill HDD boot drives for good

Microsoft could have plans to scrap its use of hard disk drives (HDD) among its main storage components on PCs running Windows 11, according to a recent report by industry analyst firm Trendfocus, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. If Microsoft goes through with its plans, consumers could begin to...
Seeing the MacBook Air M2 convinced me to buy the old M1 instead

A months-long effort to commit to a new Apple laptop came to an end for me this week — in fact, it was the day after WWDC 2022’s keynote presentation. One of the new products announced during the event was the MacBook Air M2, a delightful-looking sliver of aluminum that was new, shiny, powerful and very tempting indeed.
Walmart has a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $550 — but hurry!

There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite movies on a high-quality, big-screen TV. Fortunately, you can find tons of incredible TV deals nowadays, especially from retailers like Walmart. One of the best offers we found is this 65-inch Vizio M6 4K QLED TV for only $550 — that’s a significant $128 discount on the regular price of $678. It’s not every day that we find high-quality Vizio TV deals, so this might be your best chance to introduce this display technology into your home theater setup. Keep reading to learn what makes this TV so special.
How to remove a PS5 faceplate and install a new one

Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. If you’ve beheld a PlayStation 5 you may have noticed it is a massive console that sticks out with its solid white color scheme. Its bright, bold looks may not be for everyone, however. Fortunately, Sony has come out with a series of replacement covers, giving you the opportunity to change the look of the console to match your style. It may sound intimidating at first, but it’s actually one of the easiest customizations you can make and just takes a few minutes.
Which iPad tablets are compatible with iPadOS 16?

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. During the keynote, its executives showed off iPadOS 16, the next major version of its tablet operating system, featuring a host of new collaboration and multitasking capabilities. Contents. As usual, many features in iOS 16 for the iPhone are also...
The entire future MacBook road map may have just been leaked

Following up on the announcement of the M2 MacBook Air, new reports are pointing to updates to a number of future MacBooks, including some brand-new models. The report comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who has restated that a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is being scheduled for launch next year. Since posting his original tweet, another Apple leaker, Ross Young, has noted that this 15-inch MacBook Air will be have a screen size of 15.2 inches and won’t come with either a ProMotion or mini-LED panel.
It’s official: iPhones will be required to have USB-C in 2024

After over a decade of debates and fierce corporate lobbying, the European Union has finally voted in favor of a standardization law that paves the way for a common charger and charging port on smartphones and tablets. The European Parliament, the European Council, and member nations have agreed upon legislation that aims to put a USB-C port on all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU region by 2024.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly launching August 10

A new leak has surfaced saying that a lot of new Samsung hardware will all be launching on the same day in August. According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, a new lavender-colored Galaxy S22, Watch 5, and the long-awaited Watch 5 Pro will all be announced and made available for pre-order on August 10 before launching on August 26.
How to make a folder on an iPhone to organize your favorite apps

One of the coolest features of Apple's modern iOS is the App Library. It cleans up the home screen by organizing nearly all apps into pre-set categories. That way, you can shove your most-used apps on the first screen you see while everything else is tucked away — just swipe a finger left to see all your grouped apps on a single screen — no more endless app pages.
Soundboks Go review: A portable and expandable party powerhouse

“The Soundboks Go will make sure any crowd starts bopping.”. Bluetooth speakers come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and styles. Some are super-portable, some are meant to be poolside pals, and others are happiest when you keep them at home. But if you want to rock an entire block party, or maybe even a small concert, you’re going to need some serious power.
Companies are already planning to one-up the M2 — including Apple

Apple just announced the M2 processor for the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, a new report suggests that Apple is already working on a more powerful Pro version that should enter production later this year. More importantly, it reportedly will use a faster, more advanced manufacturing process.
Save $50 on this Bose Bluetooth speaker with Alexa at Walmart

It’s handy to have a smart speaker around your home. Whether you want to listen to music in the shower or control your smart home appliances, a high-quality speaker can help you in more ways than one. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can pick up this Bose Portable Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa compatibility for just $349 at Walmart, a significant $50 discount from the original price of $399. Keep reading to discover what makes this smart speaker an incredible deal.
iOS 16’s new lock screen may ruin the best thing about it

I’m all for smartphones encouraging creativity, but providing masses of customization options under the guise of making things more functional, attractive, or individual is a dangerous path to tread. The new lock screen system in Apple’s iOS 16 software is getting very close to that line, and in doing so, threatens to ruin the wonderful simplicity of the current lock screen. At the same time, it fails to address a couple of the big complaints against it.
Hurry – Best Buy is having a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers

Sonos speakers consistently get top rankings in sound quality, but top-rated audio equipment doesn’t come cheap. Venturing outside our homes is especially attractive this year due to the easing of cautions about pandemic viral infections and because the near-summer season’s weather beckons. If you want to take your music or other streaming audio content with you as you travel about and settle down for a bit in an old favorite or newly discovered outdoor spot, look for Bluetooth speaker deals that can go with you. Best Buy has just sprung a welcome opportunity: a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers. The two Sonos smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers on sale below connect to audio sources via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can use them with your home Wi-Fi network at home and then switch to Bluetooth when you travel. So check them out, but don’t take too long — a sale this rare may disappear at any time.
7 crucial iOS 16 features that Apple didn’t tell you about

The upcoming iOS 16 has turned out to be one of the biggest feature updates in the history of Apple’s mobile operating system, both in terms of the sheer number of features and the magnitude of the changes. From massively revamping the lock screen experience to some extremely useful feature additions for Messages and a buy now, pay later option for Apple Pay, the company has delivered a packed upgrade.
Lorex introduces 2K Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Camera to eradicate blind spots

Smart home security is one of the more practical implementations of modern “smart” technologies. What’s most promising about it is the oversight and convenience it affords. Once a smart home camera is installed on your property, indoors or out, you can tune in remotely, streaming the live feed to your phone or device to check in on what’s happening. Wi-Fi-enabled doorbells are an excellent example of this technology in action, as they allow you to see who’s at your door, interact with visitors, and much more. You can actually do the same things with a smart security camera, including talking to visitors or warning off intruders. However, pretty much all of these smart devices have a crippling caveat — blind spots. Depending on where you install your camera, there are frequently blind spots where the camera can’t see, and, thus, where you can’t see. That’s the problem the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Security Camera aims to solve.
Samsung’s minimalist Frame TV is on sale for $500 — but hurry!

While there are a lot of TV deals going on right now, none of them offer such a unique 4K TV as the Samsung Frame TV. Minimalist and even futuristic, The Frame TV is seeing huge price drops across its entire size range today at Samsung, starting with the 32-inch model seeing a $100 discount and a $500 sale price. Savings increase with model size, with the 85-inch model seeing a massive $1,000 discount, an intriguing option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. Free shipping is included, a nice additional savings for a larger piece of tech.
