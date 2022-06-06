ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Jacobson named Youth Development and Extension Educator at UNL Extension

 3 days ago
The University of Nebraska Extension in North Platte would like to welcome Caitlyn Jacobson as the new 4-H Youth Development Extension...

klkntv.com

Union Bank & Trust donates $1.5 million to new LPS football stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be a new place to play football as soon as this fall in Lincoln. Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to be used in the construction of a new football stadium at the new Northwest High School. It’s set to open this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
NPCC's Schaeffer honored for Excellence in Teaching

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing instructor Addie Schaeffer receives the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s Excellence in Teaching award for her outstanding commitment and contributions to higher education. The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
MPCC Rodeo Team adds fifth national qualifier

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will now send five members to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo. The team gained a qualifier in Quade Potter, of Stockville, who will represent MPCC in the steer wrestling. “Due to unfortunate injuries by former alum Landon Sivertsen, who...
CASPER, WY
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
Dolberg will be History Nebraska’s interim director

INCOLN — History Nebraska will have an interim executive director this summer who has worked 22 years with the group, which was long known as the Nebraska State Historical Society. Jill Dolberg, the director of historical resources and deputy state historic preservation officer, will take on the role after...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska City Cats reports on half of first year

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Cats Trap Neuter and Return program gave an update to the city council on Tuesday. In 2021, the city provided $2,500 for spay and neuter reimbursement and Nebraska City Cats reports 35 cats through May. This leaves $1,510 available through the financial year that ends this fall.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE
Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
MCCOOK, NE
New course opening at Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new course at the Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln is being unveiled on Wednesday. This will be the third course at the mini-golf center near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road. They have titled it, “The Backwoods at Adventure Golf.”. Co-owner Dylan Bohlke...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte, NE
