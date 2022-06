AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the pain at the pump keeps getting worse, a gas station owner in Massachusetts is taking a stand against the unprecedented hike in prices. “It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” Ren’s Mobil owner Reynold Gladu said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO