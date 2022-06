I had seen a little preview for this new Amy Schumer Hulu miniseries, Life & Beth, and it mainly focused on the funny aspects which lead me to believe it was her usual content. That assumption of mine was wrong. I’ve been a fan of Amy Schumer for years. I’ve always liked her stand up comedy and I even liked I Feel Pretty, which was not at all well received by critics. What I’ve always been attracted to in Schumer’s talent is her bawdy comedic skills. This show has actually given me a newfound attraction for her work and that is how she’s able to portray drama.

