Jayshon Limar, fast-rising 2025 athlete, emerging as Washington's next bluechip prospect

Class of 2025 Lake Stevens High School athlete Jayshon Limar has a lot more recruiting savvy than most his age.

Having watched his older brother, Notre Dame running back pledge Jayden Limar , go through the process, the 6-foot, 190-pound running back/defensive back already treats the process like a veteran.

He holds an early offer from Arizona, but is also hearing from others.

Over the weekend, Limar was at Western Oregon University for the Northwest Showcase and discussed what's been going on with his recruitment, what he learned from watching his older brother and how he's recovering from a shoulder injury.

