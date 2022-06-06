ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Man arrested for assaulting elderly Lancaster County woman

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old woman in her West Lampeter Township home. The West Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a...

West York Police arrest four in connection with armed robbery

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County announced they have arrested four people, 19-year-old Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 21-year-old Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 22-year-old Leonel Del Rosario, and 16-year-old Lerwan Vazques-Suarez (who is being charged as an adult), in connection with an armed robbery. According to West York Borough...
Ephrata man killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man was killed in an early-morning crash on Lititz Pike. According to Manheim Township Police, at 4:11 a.m. a 33-year-old man was driving a commercial vehicle northbound on Lititz Pike near Roseville and Delp Roads when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant before flipping onto the driver’s side.
Columbia man convicted of delivering fentanyl, cocaine resulting in death

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, June 8. According to a release from the Lancaster...
Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say. The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.
Police investigating weekend shooting in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On June 5, around 4 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police Department was called for a report of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Pine Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle without a driver parked in the middle of the roadway. A crime scene was established in that location.
Search warrant leads to arrest of suspected Reading cocaine dealer

READING, Pa. - Police say a cocaine dealer is off the streets after serving a search warrant in Reading. On Thursday, Reading Police officers, along with Central Berks Police Department and Berks County Drug Task Force, served the search warrant inside a residence in the 200 block of Endlich Avenue in Mt. Penn.
Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
Public Safety
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Hit/Run Crash

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Charges have been filed in a fatal hit and run crash tht occurred April 27 in Lancaster County. 18-year-old Anya Myers of West Lampeter Township turned herself into authorities yesterday in connection with the incident when police responded to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township for an unconscious man along the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged scooter was also located. There were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident. The man was identified as 43-year-old Samuel King of Lancaster. The striking vehicle, allegedly operated by Myers, was identified from private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle left at the scene. She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. Myers has been cooperating throughout the investigation. She was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000.
Man Charged For Recording Restroom Activity

CONESTOGA – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after recording a woman in a restroom with his cell phone. It happened March 18 of this year in the 2600 block of River Road in Conestoga. It was reported to police that 33-year-old Terry Miller of Columbia was using his phone after the victim located it after she observed the recording on his phone. The victim immediately deleted the recording. Miller was interviewed and admitted recording the woman. The phone was seized and a search warrant executed for video content. The search yielded another recording of an unknown female using the restroom. As a result of the investigation, Manor Township Police charged him with two counts of invasion of privacy.
Pennsylvania man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor; police

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
Troopers: Two Berks County Structures Burglarized Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – Two separate and seemingly unrelated alleged burglaries, both of which occurred Monday (June 6, 2022) during daylight hours at different locations within Washington Township, eastern Berks County, are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, according to its reports.
Man arrested following drive-by shooting near Buttonwood Street bridge

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
