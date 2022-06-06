Halcyon House Washington Page (6/6/22) Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer Primary Election Information

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer Primary Election Information

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

On today's program we are talking with...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. They approved the two special event requests for Yoga in the Park and the Lincoln Elementary School Bike-a-Thon. Councilman Fran Stigers noted that last year’s Bike-a-Thon helped raise over $10,000 which was used on new playground equipment. Other various...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Supervisors Summary

The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Tuesday. They Approved the appointment of Ethan Hansen as Deputy Sheriff and approved the renewal of the Tobacco Permit for Four Corners Fuel, among other items.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Environmental Health, Supervisors, Set Floodplain Public Hearing

Two Washington County departments have come together to set a public hearing for updating policy regarding the county floodplain management ordinance. Jason Taylor, Washington County Environmental Health Director, spoke at the most recent county board of supervisors meeting regarding the ordinance, and it’s need for review. “It’s been asked of me by the (Iowa) DNR to readopt standard ordinance that they have for floodplain development. Last time it was passed through the board of supervisors was 2013. So now a lot of the definitions have changed up to the new code. So we are asking to update the ordinance to bring it up to today’s standard.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Council Set For Tuesday Session

New business dominates the agenda for Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting. They will conduct public hearings on several topics including general obligation capital loans and discussion and consideration of resolutions regarding loan agreements and infrastructure projects. The Council will also hear departmental reports from Washington Police, Washington City Attorney, City Administrator, a nuisance report and special event requests for the Lincoln Elementary Bike-a-thon and Yoga in the Park. The Washington City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6p.m. At the Council Chambers, 215 E. Washington Street.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Weeklong Juneteenth Celebration set to Begin Sunday

The weeklong Juneteenth Celebration begins this week in Washington. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It’s also often observed for celebrating African American culture. A BBQ Potluck will be held in Central Park on June 12th, from 11:30am-2pm with...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Change of Venue Granted For Miller in Fairfield Murder Trial

The trial for one of two teens charged with murder in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher has been moved to western Iowa. Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller will be tried in Pottawattamie County court in Council Bluffs. He, along with 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale, are on trial for First-Degree Murder for killing Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found in Chatauqua Park in Fairfield November 3rd of 2021. The decision comes after the judge agreed with the defense that there would be a high degree of prejudice among potential jurors in Jefferson County making a fair and impartial trial unlikely.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

City of Keota Accepting Pool Bids

The City of Keota is soliciting bids for their new public pool and splash pad project. Work includes construction of a new 3,700 square foot outdoor municipal swimming pool, splash pad, pool house, pool decking and fencing, site light and restoration, to be constructed within Wilson Park. A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, June 15th at 1p.m. At Wilson Park.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman Mennonite Church Invites You to Lunch

The Wellman Mennonite Church is hosting a Summer Lunch Program. Lunch is from 11:30 am-12:30 pm and you’re invited June 13, 15, 20 and 22, July 11, 13, and 18 and August 1 and 3 to join them for a meal for a free will donation. The Wellman Mennonite...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic Celebrates Community

The Washington square was full of activity last weekend for the eighth annual Washington Summer Classic. The three day event kicked off with Ridiculously Bubbly Thursday that included the sip and shop, farmer’s market, Thursday night live and performance by the Washington Municipal Band. Friday was family day with a free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center, bounce house, pony rides, live music and a showing of Encanto for Movies on Main. Saturday was Washington’s 75th annual celebration of Ridiculous Day, the longest running event in the state, that included Face painting, pony rides, games, a bounce house, Ridiculous Princess and Superhero Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Municipal Band performance, magician show, Tractor and Ridiculous parade along with a concert featuring Joshua Stanley and Aces and Eights on the Central Park bandstand to close the day. The Fly-in Breakfast at the Washington Municipal Airport Sunday morning closed the weekend. The KCII Big Red Radio was on the square Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to play music, announce the parade and take part in festivities. The Washington Summer Classic is presented by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Rockin’ River Concert Series Jams at Bunker Mill Bridge

The Rockin’ River Concert Series is back at the Bunker Mill Bridge on Poplar Avenue North of Kalona every Tuesday in June. June 14, Cedar County Cobras will perform, followed by Scott Cochran, June 21, and Chad Elliott on June 28. Performances start at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, and...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Richmond Park Movie Night is Around the Corner

Storyline Media, JB Roofing and the City of Kalona are going to be running a free monthly movie night in Richmond Park through September. There will also be free hot dogs and popcorn. Disney’s Tangled will be the movie shown at the first event June 11th with the movie set to begin at approximately 8:15pm or sunset.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Demons Travel to Meet Trojans

Desperately seeking wins, the Washington summer teams keep plugging away tonight when they travel to Fairfield for a pair of Southeast Conference doubleheaders. The Demon baseball team sits at 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC. They fell to Fort Madison on Monday 2-1 in extras and 16-6 in six innings. Kole Williams is batting .348 on the young campaign with five RBI and Ethan Patterson leads the pitching department without allowing an earned run in 13 2/3 innings of work. Fairfield is 6-7, 2-3 in the league, and downed Williamsburg 8-6 last night. Freshman Cason Miller has a .385 BA and the team ERA is at 5.13. The Trojans won three out of four meetings last summer.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Robbed Of Win, Swept in Fort Madison

A road trip to Fort Madison was in store for the Washington baseball team on Monday when they traveled to Fort Madison and fell to the Bloodhounds in a pair of games. Ethan Patterson tossed a gem in game one, but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss in eight innings. The junior took a 1-0 advantage into the seventh working on a two-hitter when the Bloodhounds (7-2, 4-2) scratched across a tally to force extras. A walk-off base knock in the eighth stole the win from Washington. Patterson dealt 6 2/3 innings without an earned run giving up only three hits and striking out 13. The Demon offense could muster up only four singles from Patterson, Ethan Zieglowsky, Lucas Kroll, and Zeke Slagel.
kciiradio.com

Rural Road Trip Summer Edition this Weekend

The Summer Edition of the Rural Road Trip is coming to Southeast Iowa Friday, June 10, from 10 am-7pm and Saturday June 11, from 9am -6 pm. There are stops in Wellman, Keota, Sigourney, North English, Williamsburg, Marengo, and Oxford. Rural Road Trip Founder Mallary Snakenberg describes the goal of...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Raven Baseball Makeup With Wapello Wednesday

It’s afternoon action on the diamond in Kalona Wednesday when Hillcrest Academy hosts Wapello in a Southeast Iowa Superconference contest. This game was originally scheduled for Monday. The Raven baseball team is 3-3 this year following a 7-0 Tuesday win at Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .246 collectively with three at .300 or better, led by Luke Schrock’s .385 with 10 hits and eight runs scored. Seth Ours and Jace Rempel have each driven in seven. The Raven team ERA is 4.27 with Seth Ours 1-1 at 2.39 in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Indians are 1-4 overall and were doubled up by Lone Tree Tuesday 8-4. On the year, the Indians are hitting .262 as a team with four players at .300 or better led by Tate Kronfeldt’s .417 with three RBI. The Wapello team ERA is 6.18 with Casey Short’s mark of 2.15 across 13 innings and 20 strikeouts best. Hillcrest has won 17 of the last 23 in the series and seven straight including sweeping a doubleheader by a combined 27-9 score last year. You can hear all of the baseball action live today on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 12:30 and first pitch at 1p.m. from Kalona.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Car Strikes Tractor Trailer in Riverside

Just before 10:30a.m. Thursday,, the Washington County Safety Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision at 140th Street and Highway 218 near Riverside. It was determined a car driven by Anna Anderson of Iowa City struck the rear end of James Farr’s tractor trailer. When authorities arrived, Anderson was outside of her vehicle. There was over $1500 damage to the vehicles. A State Accident Report was filed and Anderson was cited for registration violation. Riverside QRS, Riverside Fire, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Spartans For Pack the Ballpark Tuesday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team is back at the friendly confines of Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman against an old rival Tuesday when they welcome the Solon Spartans. The Hawks are 6-2 on the year following an 8-2 win at Tipton Friday. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .275 as a team with six players at .300 or better. Cain Brown leads the way at .393 with 11 total hits and 10 runs scored. Dylan Henry has the team lead with six driven in. Mid-Prairie is sporting a 2.17 team ERA led by Alex Bean at 1-0 with a 1.17 mark in six innings of work. Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet spoke with KCII Sports after the win at Tipton about what his team is doing well right now. “We’re taking advantage of chances. When the other team’s pitcher has control issues, we are patient and take walks. We stay calm and collected at the plate.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Sink Spartans on ‘Pack the Park’ Night

The No. 4 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team used a familiar formula Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman to score a 7-4 win over Solon. As of late, Mid-Prairie has been very good late, and after trailing 3-0 after the first half inning, and creeping back to 3-2, they were down 4-2 going to the fifth. In that frame, Mid-Prairie sent eight hitters to the plate, scoring four times to take a 6-2 lead and then would add another insurance tally in the sixth to put things away. Mid-Prairie had eight hits offensively, four of them in that fifth inning push. Two each coming from Cain Brown and Alex Bean on the night while Dylan Henry drove in two. The Mid-Prairie bullpen was also great in relief of starter Karson Grout who went one inning giving up three runs. Golden Hawk relievers Henry, Bowen Burmeister and Brown combined on six innings to give up just one hit and one run. Burmeister collected the win throwing three and Brown recorded the save working a clean seventh. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the work by his pen and the bats heating up late. “We got a good look from Dylan Henry and Bowen Burmeister did an excellent job. Cain (Brown) is our close guy. We’re going to bring him during the late innings to close up shop. They did an excellent job. Solon started to have some walks and we capitalized. That’s the name of the game. Getting into the other team’s pen and capitalizing.”
WELLMAN, IA

