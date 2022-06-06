Halcyon House Washington Page (6/6/22) Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer Primary Election Information

The No. 4 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team used a familiar formula Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman to score a 7-4 win over Solon. As of late, Mid-Prairie has been very good late, and after trailing 3-0 after the first half inning, and creeping back to 3-2, they were down 4-2 going to the fifth. In that frame, Mid-Prairie sent eight hitters to the plate, scoring four times to take a 6-2 lead and then would add another insurance tally in the sixth to put things away. Mid-Prairie had eight hits offensively, four of them in that fifth inning push. Two each coming from Cain Brown and Alex Bean on the night while Dylan Henry drove in two. The Mid-Prairie bullpen was also great in relief of starter Karson Grout who went one inning giving up three runs. Golden Hawk relievers Henry, Bowen Burmeister and Brown combined on six innings to give up just one hit and one run. Burmeister collected the win throwing three and Brown recorded the save working a clean seventh. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the work by his pen and the bats heating up late. “We got a good look from Dylan Henry and Bowen Burmeister did an excellent job. Cain (Brown) is our close guy. We’re going to bring him during the late innings to close up shop. They did an excellent job. Solon started to have some walks and we capitalized. That’s the name of the game. Getting into the other team’s pen and capitalizing.”

WELLMAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO