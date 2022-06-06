ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (6/6/22) with Community Fishing Biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tyler Stubbs

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Fishing Biologist for the Iowa Department of...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Weekly Crop Report Shows Planting Nearly Finished

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork in Iowa during the week ending June 5th. Those activities included replanting wet fields, cutting hay and chemical applications. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8% surplus, 78% adequate, 12% short and 2% very short. Subsoil...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Rural Road Trip Summer Edition this Weekend

The Summer Edition of the Rural Road Trip is coming to Southeast Iowa Friday, June 10, from 10 am-7pm and Saturday June 11, from 9am -6 pm. There are stops in Wellman, Keota, Sigourney, North English, Williamsburg, Marengo, and Oxford. Rural Road Trip Founder Mallary Snakenberg describes the goal of...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

June 7th Primary Election Local Results

All results are unofficial. D) John Raley 1,016 (14%) D) Janice Weiner (Winner) 6,294 (86.0%) R) Helena J. Hayes (Winner) 1,961 (57.37%) R) Dustin D. Hite 1,453 (42.51%) D) Tony Currin 987 (36.77%) D) Elinor A. Levin (Winner) 1,692 (63.04%) Iowa House District 91. D) Elle Wyant is running unopposed.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Primary Election Day Tuesday

Tuesday, June 7th is Primary Election Day. County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, and some voters in the county should be aware that their precinct location may have changed due to this year’s redistricting. Widmer tells KCII news that voters who were impacted by that change should have received a postcard in the last month, and will receive another prior to the November general election. He encourages voters to register to vote in advance of election day and to be informed about where their polling place is located. Widmer explained the reason for polling location changes and his advice to those who plan to vote. “Unfortunately, due to all of the redistricting, it’s not as simple as saying that my polling place has switched from A to B. I really encourage people to do their research and find out exactly where they need to go. You can go to Washington County.iowa.gov and click on elections information. You can go to the Secretary of State’s website www.sos.iowa and once you get there you click on find your polling place. Or, and I want to emphasize this, call us at the Auditor’s Office at 653-7717 and we’re more than happy to help you with where you need to go to vote, or if you have any other questions.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy