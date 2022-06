Oakleaf High School Athletic Director Marcus Miller will be the interim head coach of the football team following head coach Frank Garis’s resignation on Monday. Miller will be the head football coach while also being Oakleaf’s athletic director for the 2022 season. The plan is to keep the current assistant coaches for the season. After the season, Principal Matthew Boyack and Miller will search for a new head coach for the football program.

