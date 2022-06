The Big 12 enters the 2022 college football season without a clear front-runner. Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are all likely to get consideration as the preseason favorite, but each team has question marks to address. The Sooners have a major wave of transition to navigate on the coaching staff and on the roster. The Bears bring back one of the league's top defenses, but coach Dave Aranda's offense must reload at receiver and find a No. 1 running back to replace Abram Smith. A standout defense lost several key pieces at linebacker and in the secondary for the Cowboys, and the offense has to get back on track after averaging only 5.5 yards per play in '21.

