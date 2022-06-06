ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of students set to lose free meals in weeks – see the exact date and if your family is effected

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbPmb_0g29DFPA00

MILLIONS of American students are facing a cut-off in free school meals if a federal program is not extended.

The program, which started during the pandemic, is set to expire on June 30 leaving schools without a solution as to how to offer more children the meal option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ok8jf_0g29DFPA00
Millions of American children receive free meals through a federally-funded program

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) which runs the school meals program issued pandemic-related changes in April 2021.

This was approved by Congress and allowed schools nationwide to serve meals throughout the year through the USDA's National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

This is usually only available during the summer months.

Schools that chose this option are receiving higher than normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBFI2_0g29DFPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8y0s_0g29DFPA00

Plus, the USDA was able to waive obstacles, such as income-based requirements allowing more families the opportunity to receive food.

The pandemic changes will now expire on June 30.

The USDA said since schools participating in SSO served all students free meals during the pandemic it did not collect free and reduced price applications.

As a result, schools do not have eligibility information to make area eligibility determinations for summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year (SY).

The USDA is offering two additional data options:

  • Use free and reduced price application data from SY 2019-2020
  • Allow all schools to use community eligibility provision data: estimate of the total number of students eligible for free and reduced price meals

Some states are taking it into their own hands and offering their own meal programs.

Other lawmakers have proposed a permanent solution for universal meal plans guaranteeing breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The proposal never received a vote in Congress.

What is the National School Lunch program?

The federally-funded meal program is available in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions.

Nearly 30million children each school day are being served nutritional, low-cost or no-cost lunches.

Participating school districts receive cash reimbursements for each meal they serve.

Eligible children taking part in the program are determined through their participation in certain federal programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or based on their status as a homeless, migrant, runaway or foster child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPwNg_0g29DFPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXQ6U_0g29DFPA00

The Sun shares six little-known places you can shop with food stamps and it's beyond the grocery aisles.

Plus, details behind the free app you can use to manage your SNAP benefits.

