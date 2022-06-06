Millions of students set to lose free meals in weeks – see the exact date and if your family is effected

MILLIONS of American students are facing a cut-off in free school meals if a federal program is not extended.

The program, which started during the pandemic, is set to expire on June 30 leaving schools without a solution as to how to offer more children the meal option.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) which runs the school meals program issued pandemic-related changes in April 2021.

This was approved by Congress and allowed schools nationwide to serve meals throughout the year through the USDA's National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

This is usually only available during the summer months.

Schools that chose this option are receiving higher than normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve.

Plus, the USDA was able to waive obstacles, such as income-based requirements allowing more families the opportunity to receive food.

The pandemic changes will now expire on June 30.

The USDA said since schools participating in SSO served all students free meals during the pandemic it did not collect free and reduced price applications.

As a result, schools do not have eligibility information to make area eligibility determinations for summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year (SY).

The USDA is offering two additional data options:

Use free and reduced price application data from SY 2019-2020

Allow all schools to use community eligibility provision data: estimate of the total number of students eligible for free and reduced price meals

Some states are taking it into their own hands and offering their own meal programs.

Other lawmakers have proposed a permanent solution for universal meal plans guaranteeing breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The proposal never received a vote in Congress.

What is the National School Lunch program?

The federally-funded meal program is available in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions.

Nearly 30million children each school day are being served nutritional, low-cost or no-cost lunches.

Participating school districts receive cash reimbursements for each meal they serve.

Eligible children taking part in the program are determined through their participation in certain federal programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or based on their status as a homeless, migrant, runaway or foster child.

