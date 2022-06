PHARR — On Saturday, the Pharr Police Department responded to a call regarding an alleged sexual assault.When police arrived at the location, officers made contact with the teenage female victim who made the outcry and provided information about the assault and alleged suspect. The victim reported that the suspect was a family member.Throughout the investigation, Pharr Police located the suspect identified as Noe Antonio at a Pharr residence and arrested him.On Sunday, Antonio went before a Pharr Municipal Court judge and was charged with: >> 8 counts of sexual as>> 8 counts of sexual assault; a 1st-degree felony>> 1 count ...

