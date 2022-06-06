Orlando Fringe Festival wraps another successful year, DigiFringe keeps the fun going

DigiFringe

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 31st annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival wrapped up another successful year of music, shows and fun.

Orlando Fringe was held from May 17 to May 30 at Loch Haven Park and participating venues around Orlando.

This year, Fringe hosted over 200 shows - that’s 759 performances by over 1,600 artists.

The 14-day event attracted over 48,000 attendees with guests coming from as far away as Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan.

According to a news release, Orlando Fringe paid out over $400,000 to Fringe artists who performed this year.

Kids Fringe 2022 was held for two weekends of the festival and offered four days of free shows, workshops, and art experiences.

Kids Fringe is sponsored by the City of Orlando Mayor’s Matching Grant and has a partnership with D Squared Productions.

Orlando Fringe is the longest-running theatre festival of its kind in the United States, and this year it hosted the World Fringe Congress.

Fringe welcomed nearly 140 fellow fringe delegates in-person and digitally, representing 39 fringes from around the world.

For those who have missed the festival or missed a show they wanted to see, Orlando Fringe is hosting the second DigiFringe from June 3-17.

DigiFringe brings festival-managed shows on-demand and shows from international artists who could not attend in person this year.

You can purchase your digital button and tickets online at https://virtuallyfringe.com/orlandofringe.

