PUBLIC INTEREST FELLOWSHIP: Brian Gough, who is the administrative monitor at the St. Charles Parish Public Schools’ Satellite Center in Luling, won a 2022-23 Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship. The fellowship program allows recipients to spend a school year advocating for an education initiative of their choosing, in alignment with state priorities. Gough's fellowship is focused on researching best practices for industry recruitment for internship programs. He holds a bachelor's in education from Louisiana Tech University and a master's in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

LULING, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO