Whether by land, sea or air, Santa Monica is going to be a tough place to get around today as the Summit for the America’s is passing through town. The official schedule for the summit lists President Biden and the First Lady as hosting a Leaders’ Dinner at 7:30 at the Getty Villa in the Pacific Palisades. Security is expected to be tight throughout the area in advance of the dinner including a partial closure of the PCH, increased helicopter activity and additional security measures throughout the local area.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO