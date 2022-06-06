ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Preventing Violence with Jasmine and Angelina

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence makes headlines. Violence prevention doesn’t usually reach the front page or the television screen. Let’s take a moment to turn away from the horror of 18-year-olds murdering innocent people in Uvalde and in Buffalo. Instead, let’s remember the 3.7 million brave students who are graduating from...

Santa Monica Daily Press

Sinai Temple Appoints New Senior Rabbis

Sinai Temple, one of the largest and most prominent synagogues on the West Coast, announced today that their board of directors has approved Rabbi Nicole Guzik and Rabbi Erez Sherman as the congregation’s new Senior Rabbis. Rabbis Guzik’s appointment is historical, as she will be the first female senior rabbi to lead the storied synagogue. Along with Rabbi Sherman, Rabbi Guzik will lead Sinai Temple together following the 26-year tenure of Rabbi David Wolpe, who will transition from senior to emeritus rabbi beginning June 30, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Summit expected to snarl local roads today

Whether by land, sea or air, Santa Monica is going to be a tough place to get around today as the Summit for the America’s is passing through town. The official schedule for the summit lists President Biden and the First Lady as hosting a Leaders’ Dinner at 7:30 at the Getty Villa in the Pacific Palisades. Security is expected to be tight throughout the area in advance of the dinner including a partial closure of the PCH, increased helicopter activity and additional security measures throughout the local area.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica celebrates Most Loved businesses

Award: The annual Most Loved contest allows residents to vote for the best businesses across a variety of categories and winners were recognized during an awards ceremony at City Hall this week. To see a list of winners, visit https://www.smdp.com/most-loved-2022/218302 to browse or download the Most Loved guide.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Primary results reveal tight races for Supervisor, Sheriff and CD-11

This year’s primary elections were marked by low-voter turnout (around 15 percent of registered LA County voters), shoo-in races and several nail-biters. The tightest races of local relevance were those for County 3rd District Supervisor, County Sheriff and LA City Council District 11. Preliminary vote counts for the Supervisor...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

TOO MUCH THIS WEEKEND!

TONIGHT! – LA OPERA, VERDI’S “AIDA” – You don’t want to miss this, and these are the last two performances. I haven’t seen 1,000 operas but I’ve seen a few, and some really good ones, and this “Aida” is among the best. With arresting, often bright red-against-black tall columns of “modern hieroglyphics” by LA graffiti artist RETNA, and at least four stunning principal vocalists and a great chorus (and spare but enhancing ballet moments), this production knocks it out of the park. Give credit to international star director Francesca Zambello for her vision, and to conductor James Conlon. The orchestra, sometimes the least noticed element, was the best I’ve ever heard them, precisely executing what I would consider a great piece of music by Verdi, inventive, taking some chances, that not only mirrored but subtly drove the action on stage, and avoided cliches. The story line was great: ancient Egypt, a war against Ethiopia, and prominent figures on both sides falling in love. What a finish! The plot made real life sense, something often lacking in operas. I’ve seen a few Verdis, and if “Aida” is one of his lesser works, according to some experts, you couldn’t prove it by this LA Opera production. It is a mesmerizing three hours of entertainment from at least five directions, and you may be able to snag a ticket for 29 bucks. Thurs 7:30 p.m., Sub 2 p.m., The Music Center, LA, $29-399.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Tesla expands in Santa Monica

Cars: Tesla has a new facility in Santa Monica at 11th and Colorado in the former Caliber Collision location. Caliber has moved to 2728 Pico Blvd and there’s no official announcement regarding Tesla’s operations at the Colorado location. Tesla already has a showroom in Santa Monica at the Santa Monica Place Mall and the company is working on a charging station at 14th and Santa Monica Blvd.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Parents balk at District plan to disperse John Muir Elementary students, keep SMASH intact

The 2021-22 school year officially ends on Thursday but many local families are wondering what their children’s’ educational experience will look like come fall, after the local school district released a bombshell study detailing major water intrusion, rot, insect damage and mold on the campus of John Muir Elementary and the Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) in Ocean Park.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Local voting centers see light use

Election: A slow but steady trickle of voters cast ballots for the June primary election on Tuesday in Santa Monica, including a little over 100 voters at the Civic Center Parking Structure Vote Center, as of about 2 p.m. Countywide, turnout was low, according to the most recent data provided by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. Look for results at www.smdp.com and in the Thursday, June 9, print edition.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu High School building plans move forward

The City of Malibu Planning Commission approved the proposed Malibu High School reconstruction plan during its last meeting on Tuesday, May 31. The Commission made a few changes, but recommended that the city council OK both the multi-year overall plan and the exact plans for the high school complex scheduled to go up in the next year.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City Council race begins with newcomers vying for open seat

With primary voting concluded, attention is now turning to the November general election and in Santa Monica this means City Council election season. This year there are three Council seats up for election, one of which is confirmed as an open seat as Mayor Sue Himmelrich will not be running for a third term on Council.
SANTA MONICA, CA

