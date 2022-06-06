Preventing Violence with Jasmine and Angelina

TONIGHT! – LA OPERA, VERDI’S “AIDA” – You don’t want to miss this, and these are the last two performances. I haven’t seen 1,000 operas but I’ve seen a few, and some really good ones, and this “Aida” is among the best. With arresting, often bright red-against-black tall columns of “modern hieroglyphics” by LA graffiti artist RETNA, and at least four stunning principal vocalists and a great chorus (and spare but enhancing ballet moments), this production knocks it out of the park. Give credit to international star director Francesca Zambello for her vision, and to conductor James Conlon. The orchestra, sometimes the least noticed element, was the best I’ve ever heard them, precisely executing what I would consider a great piece of music by Verdi, inventive, taking some chances, that not only mirrored but subtly drove the action on stage, and avoided cliches. The story line was great: ancient Egypt, a war against Ethiopia, and prominent figures on both sides falling in love. What a finish! The plot made real life sense, something often lacking in operas. I’ve seen a few Verdis, and if “Aida” is one of his lesser works, according to some experts, you couldn’t prove it by this LA Opera production. It is a mesmerizing three hours of entertainment from at least five directions, and you may be able to snag a ticket for 29 bucks. Thurs 7:30 p.m., Sub 2 p.m., The Music Center, LA, $29-399.

