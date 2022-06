Every resident in San Jose, regardless of their ZIP code or identity, should be able to access basic city services that ensure workers and business can thrive. And no, the long wait lines at the Planning Department and the shortened public library hours are not a normal part of city life. Instead, they are the result of over a decade of disinvestment in our public workforce that has crippled the cultural and economic growth of our city. For the past 10 years, more than one out of 10 City of San Jose positions has been vacant; not only is hiring challenging, but turnover has risen so high that recruitment simply cannot keep up.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO