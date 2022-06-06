ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hillsboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. 35-year-old Edward C. Koenig pleaded guilty to multiple counts...

3d ago

Well we need to bring back the chain gangs and make them earn the money to keep them behind bars. Otherwise taxpayers are being punished for his crimes and anyone else who is in prison.

timestribunenews.com

Collinsville Mother And Son Among Four Suspected In Metro-East Homicide

A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Who Escapes Jail will Now Go to Prison

(St. Louis) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced a Jefferson County man to 4-years and 9-months in prison Tuesday after he escaped from the St. Ann jail while awaiting trial on a gun charge. 48-year-old Jason W. Woolbright arranged for the purchase of a 1996 red Ford Mustang in June...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Wills Charged in January Shooting

(Desloge, MO) A Leadwood man, 18 year old Lane August Wills, has court dates in St. Francois County connected to a shooting incident at the Bone Hole Swimming Access area at the end of January. Wills, who was charged last month and arrested Monday, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports Sheriff's Deputies with St. Francois County responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives gather three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. Buchanan is alleged to have admitted to firing at the victim's vehicle.
DESLOGE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man gets nearly 5 years in prison for jail escape and gun charge

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a man who escaped from the St. Ann jail while awaiting trial on a gun charge to four years and nine months in prison. Jason W. Woolbright, 48, of Jefferson County, arranged for the purchase of a 1996 red Ford Mustang in June of 2021 and then had Christina Louise Deal stash it near the jail. On the night of July 9, 2021, he and two other inmates escaped through a window.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla woman arrested, accusing of repeatedly stabbing elderly man with the intent to kill

A Rolla woman is arrested, accused of repeatedly stabbing an elderly man in St. James. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 11000 block of South Highway 68 for a reported stabbing Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
ROLLA, MO
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man dies while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon while performing some maintenance work on a bulldozer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Joseph Shook, 28. of Auxvasse, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on private property near Warren, Missouri, more than two hours north of St. Louis.
MARION COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for violation of an order of protection Tuesday night. Police say Jolee Graham of South Maple returned to the residence she had been staying in violation of the court order. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 36-year-old Michael Smith of South...
SALEM, IL
mymoinfo.com

Former Marble Hill Police Chief Sentenced for Depriving Woman of Her Rights

(Marble Hill) The former police chief of Marble Hill was sentenced in federal court this week for a criminal act while he was in uniform. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Marc F. Tragesser was given a nine month prison sentence for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute on November 25th, 2018.
MARBLE HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

1 of 2 Charged in Bollinger County Murder gets Psychiatric Evaluation

(Marble Hill) Two of the three individuals charged in a Bollinger County murder case say they are not guilty after having their arraignment recently. 21-year-old Brianna Roberts of Illinois was murdered in October of 2021. Roberts had been missing since in mid-October. Her remains were located by police on property...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
FOX2Now

Shoplifting suspect strikes patrol car in Manchester, 2 arrested

MANCHESTER, Mo. – A shoplifting suspect struck a patrol car Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, leading to two arrests. Authorities arrested two out-of-state suspects in the investigation, but police have not yet disclosed their identities or which state they came from. Investigators also did not disclose which agency operated the struck patrol car.
MANCHESTER, MO
FOX 2

Man shot, killed while driving on I-64 at Hampton

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Hermann Police searching for man who fled from officers

Hermann Police are asking for your help finding a man who fled from officers Wednesday evening. The department says Kevin Bowman fled from an officer on foot at the city park. Bowman has outstanding warrants in Gasconade County for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Anyone with information...
HERMANN, MO
KMOV

Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June. Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

