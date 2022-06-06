Hillsboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison
(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. 35-year-old Edward C. Koenig pleaded guilty to multiple counts...www.mymoinfo.com
Well we need to bring back the chain gangs and make them earn the money to keep them behind bars. Otherwise taxpayers are being punished for his crimes and anyone else who is in prison.
