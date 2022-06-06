ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Startup Grind: How to Design a Winning Business

By Rich Foreman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStartup Grind Sacramento Presents: How to Design a Winning Business as a First-Time Founder. Startup Grind Sacramento is hosting a free virtual workshop featuring Right Box Founder, Josh David Miller (JDM) who will discuss how startups can design a strong business model. No one invests in weak business models,...

Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Home sellers be aware

Roseville, Calif.- Recently, we have been helping a homeowner who was considering selling his home to one of the big companies who buy homes. We recognize there is a place in the housing market for these companies as they provide some convenience to sellers and also understand they are a business and want to make a profit. What we were surprised at was the tactics this buyer used and the significant profit they were seeking.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

New California mandate requires workers that serve alcohol to receive certification

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In less than a month, a new state law goes into effect that falls under the requirements of California Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82, which says that all restaurant staff and management across the state must take a Responsible Beverage Service course from a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage (ABC) approved RBS training provider and receive a certification.
thenewzealandtimes.com

California Cannabis Industry: The Phantom Menace in Sacramento

A few months ago, I wrote about the California cannabis industry hitting back at Sacramento politicians and forcing them to reform Proposition 64, our framework for legalizing adult use. Everyone in the state knows it’s broken, but no one seems to be able to fix it. Year after year, efforts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
City
Sacramento, CA
Eater

Northern California Will Have a Garlic Festival This Year

Following a flurry of back-and-forth between two festival organizers earlier this spring, Northern California garlic fans can finally rest easy knowing they’ll once again have the opportunity to celebrate all things allium this year. According to ABC10, the Noceti Group, which organizes an annual asparagus festival will be hosting an event dubbed the California Garlic Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Charter School Focused On Construction Field Going Up In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An industry in California is suffering major losses in the labor market. For years, the pool of qualified workers has been small for the construction industry. Another problem? Take a look around the metro and there are multiple development projects in the works. Past a vacant lot, weeds and wired fencing in north Sacramento, Kevin Dobson sees an opportunity. “It’s a place where students can be tinkers, builders – hands-on learning,” he said. The north Sacramento site will be the future of Capital College and Career Academy. Dobson, the founder and executive director, touts it’s a concept never seen in Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Centrally located 4BR plus Office - Corporate Housing Rental in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Furnished House with Office and Electric Car Charging Station. Centrally located, your group will enjoy a spacious home with a dedicated office & workstation. Also includes a finished garage with classic board games, ping pong table, electronic dartboard and an arcade table with vintage games. You will be within a 3-minute walk to both a peaceful nature center and a 41-acre community park with playgrounds, bicycle trail, dog park and skate park. The home is ideally located, within 8 miles/15 minutes from both Downtown/Golden 1 center and SMF Airport.
Channelocity

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA
villagelife.com

Outraged seniors sue Lennar and CSD

For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Sacramento Region Juneteenth Celebrations of Freedom

Juneteenth recognizes the capture of the final Confederate Port of Galveston Island, Texas during the US Civil War. Absent from current cognition is the notion of thousands of US Colored Troops, 10% from the State of California, helping preserve the Union and begin the end of legal chattel slavery in America.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Congratulations, south Placer high school graduates

All photos are courtesy of Allene Solerno, https://leniespictures.smugmug.com. There are some milestones we never forget in our lives. First days of school, first school dances, getting your driver’s license, first romances and more. And of course, the final moment where your childhood ends and your adult life begins: high...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

It's official! Garlic festival coming to Stockton in August

STOCKTON, Calif. - At last, Stockton is getting its very own garlic festival come August. After much discussion, organizers announced Tuesday that the California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on August 13-14. Organizers said attendees will be able to indulge in all-things garlic, including garlic...
STOCKTON, CA
Sactown Royalty

Sacramento left off of short-list for WNBA expansion cities

The WNBA is indeed expanding and potentially heading to Northern California, but it won’t be in Sacramento, the home of one of the league’s eight original teams. Reported by Chantel Jennings of The Athletic, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the expansion teams at the end of 2022-23. On the short-list for the association’s newest locations include:
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cat sized lizard captured in Roseville apartment complex

Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a May 26 call from a Roseville apartment complex reporting that a cat-sized lizard was on the property. Officer Gabe Sorenson heard the dispatched call and eagerly offered to help. Sorenson told Gold Country Media that he had a similar lizard when he was in high school, so capturing and rehabilitating the lizard was second nature to him.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newcastle Couple Discovers Their Property Listed For Sale Online By Scammer

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Detectives are warning homeowners to be on the lookout for a property scam that’s starting to pop up again in California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back in April, a Newcastle couple were alerted by their neighbor that a realtor had stopped by to take some photos for a listing. The thing is, the couple weren’t selling their property. After checking online, the couple found out their property was listed for sale. Detectives say a scammer had apparently forged the property owner’s signature – including giving a falsified California ID to the realtor. This allowed for the listing...
NEWCASTLE, CA

