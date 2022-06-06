ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple announces the new super-efficient M2 chip at WWDC 2022

By Allisa James
TechRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple M2 is finally here. Revealed during the tech giant’s WWDC 2022 event, the new chip is the next generation of Apple silicon that will power the latest MacBooks and iPads.

The Apple M2 chip is a significant advance over the Apple M1 chip which powered the last generation of MacBook Air, along with the MacBook Pro 13-inch and Apple Mac Mini.

The Apple M2 chip is an 8-core SoC, featuring a 4+4 core configuration, with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, running with a TDP around 10-15 watts.

The second generation of Apple silicon is designed on an enhanced 5nm process, with 5 billion transistors, 100GB/s of memory bandwidth, and up to 24GB of unified memory.

The M2 features a 10-core GPU, and a neural engine capable of 5.8 trillion operations per second, more than 40% more operations than on the M1.

This story is developing…

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

