Bet On Mike Trout vs Red Sox on Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland's four-run eighth inning and the Guardians rallied without manager Terry Francona for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.Giménez looped a single into left field off Lou Trivino (1-5) as the Guardians moved back over .500 for the first time since May 9, when they were 15-14.Guardians rookie Richie Palacios added a two-run single in the eighth, and another run scored on an Oakland throwing error.Cleveland came from behind after Francona was ejected in the sixth inning for...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO