Bet On Mike Trout vs Red Sox on Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland's four-run eighth inning and the Guardians rallied without manager Terry Francona for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.Giménez looped a single into left field off Lou Trivino (1-5) as the Guardians moved back over .500 for the first time since May 9, when they were 15-14.Guardians rookie Richie Palacios added a two-run single in the eighth, and another run scored on an Oakland throwing error.Cleveland came from behind after Francona was ejected in the sixth inning for...
Thanks to the current collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, signing draft picks is a fairly straightforward process nowadays. That said, there can still be a few quirks here and there, and that’s what’s happening with most of the players selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Comments / 0