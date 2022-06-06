ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man killed in five-car crash on I-24

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiJkA_0g299Mgc00

A man is dead following a deadly car crash on I-24 west Sunday night.

Metro police report that a Dodge Ram tow truck was driving in the far right lane around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2001 BMW Z3 was attempting to pass the truck.

The BMW driver was driving at a high speed and hit the passenger side of the tow truck before rolling over on the shoulder of the highway.

The Dodge tow truck then struck a Honda Ridgeline which rear-ended a Nissan Maxima. The tow truck continued to move forward to the left side of the roadway and hit the front of a Toyota Highlander.

Following the accident, the 37-year-old BMW driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the driver. No other occupants were transported to the hospital.

Police report that there were no signs of impairment at the scene with any of the drivers.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Drunk Driver Kills Three Women in Accident on Long Island

An alleged drunk driving incident ended in the deaths of three women on Long Island. The New York Post reports that the three women had just left a Sweet 16 party in a Lincoln Town Car and were sitting in the backseat when 22-year-old Dante Lennon allegedly T-boned them in his Mercedez-Benz sedan at around 11:11 p.m. on Saturday night. The Lincoln Town Car was carrying the driver and five passengers.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Driving#Honda Ridgeline#Traffic Accident#Bmw Z3#Dodge
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NBC News

Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

Surveillance video shows 4-year-old, non-verbal Xavier Rigney getting inside the locked gated pool at his apartment complex and into the water. Neighbor 12-year-old Maddox Westerhaus witnessed the incident and went to get his father, Tom, who jumped the fence, rescued the young boy from the water and started CPR to save his life.May 30, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
Fox News

Louisiana mother crashes during police chase, killing 5-week-old baby, after stealing from Walmart: reports

A 5-week-old infant died after her mother crashed her car while fleeing Louisiana police officers after she stole baby items from a Walmart, according to reports. The mother, Candace Gill, 38, was driving the car when she crashed on May 9, killing her young daughter and boyfriend, Edward Williams, WSAZ-TV reported. She faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, shoplifting, possession of a firearm and negligent injuring, according to jail records.
LOUISIANA STATE
Apple Insider

Man murdered after girlfriend used AirTag to investigate cheating

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A woman has been charged with murder for repeatedly running over a man in Indianapolis over claims of infidelity, apparently discovered by tracking his car usingAirTag.
TMZ.com

Man Jumps to His Death in Spanish Cliff Dive Gone Wrong, Family Watches

A tragic end to what was supposed to be an exciting stunt -- after a father miscalculated his cliff jump -- leading to his death as his family watched in horror. The video is tough to watch, you see the man take a leap from the 100-foot cliff in Spain. Clearly, he knows something is wrong quickly, letting out a scream before clipping the jagged rock and hitting the water ... you hear the woman recording yell, "Oh my God!"
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Man Dies After Jumping Off 100-Foot Cliff in Stunt Gone Wrong, Wife and Son Witness Tragic Accident

A tourist who was on vacation with his family in Majorca, Spain tragically died after jumping off a cliff. The New York Post reports that the accident was captured on a phone camera by the Dutch man’s wife and son. The 31-year-old was attempting to leap from a 100-foot high cliff into the water on Thursday in the Malgrats Islands, while his family was on a close-by boat.
ACCIDENTS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy