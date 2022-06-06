Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gibson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Wabash County in southeastern Illinois Southwestern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Carmel to 8 miles northwest of Owensville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Owensville around 315 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO