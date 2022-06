TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on March 30. Keylin Wilson, 18 was arrested for outstanding warrants on Tuesday, June 7 at around 10 a.m. The shooting occurred at around 9:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Artesian Street. Wilson was charged with first-degree battery and was the alleged suspect in that case.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO