Car overturned on Swan Valley Highway

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A dangerous section of road in Swan Valley was the scene of another accident Sunday.

A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned and shut down part of Swan Valley Highway for several hours.

Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Forest Service and an ambulance were all called in near Fox Creek Road for the rescue and to clean up the scene.

The man driving the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal tells us there have been three vehicles that have crashed and gone into the river in this same location this year.

The roads were wet and slick at the time of the accident, but we don't know yet if that was the cause of the crash.

