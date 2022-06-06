ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Valley, ID

Car overturned on Swan Valley Highway

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUqOg_0g295omK00

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A dangerous section of road in Swan Valley was the scene of another accident Sunday.

A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned and shut down part of Swan Valley Highway for several hours.

Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Forest Service and an ambulance were all called in near Fox Creek Road for the rescue and to clean up the scene.

The man driving the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal tells us there have been three vehicles that have crashed and gone into the river in this same location this year.

The roads were wet and slick at the time of the accident, but we don't know yet if that was the cause of the crash.

The post Car overturned on Swan Valley Highway appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 5

Related
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho State Police are Investigating a Fatal Accident on I15

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 P.M. on June 8th, 2022, on Interstate-15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35 year old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate-15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra Pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes. The Silverado came to rest in the median.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
Swan Valley, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Swan Valley, ID
Swan Valley, ID
Accidents
Bonneville County, ID
Accidents
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Wrong-way Crash on Interstate Near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and a teenager was injured in a wrong-way crash near Roberts on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 35-year-old man in a Chevrolet pickup got on the I-15 headed the wrong direction in the northbound lanes and crashed with a GMC pickup driven by a teenager. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, he was from Idaho Falls. The GMC ended up on its roof requiring the teen be extricated by emergency crews and taken to a local hospital. The crash blocked northbound traffic for more than two hours. ISP is investigating the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wrong way driver causes fatal crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on Interstate-15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35-year-old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fatal crash south of Soda Springs

On Wednesday at about 1:50 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. The post Fatal crash south of Soda Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Fire#Traffic Accident#The Forest Service#Car#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies in fatal wreck near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — On June 08, 2022, at about 1:50 am, the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wreck sends another vehicle into the river in Swan Valley

It happened again. There was another serious accident at the curves just south of the community of Swan Valley over the weekend. A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned Sunday and shut down the Highway for several hours. Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service and...
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
svinews.com

ATV rollover takes the life of Etna man

On Wednesday, June 8, at about 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It...
ETNA, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Crash on I-15 near Malad

On Monday at approximately 3:32 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on I-15 southbound near Malad, in Oneida County. The post Crash on I-15 near Malad appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to single vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 123, just north of Idaho Falls. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle was traveling southbound when the crash happened. He said the vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Traffic Stop Near Idaho Falls Yields Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A couple thousands fentanyl pills were seized by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls during the weekend that resulted in the arrest of four people. Two women, ages 36 and 38, from Minnesota were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday one various drug charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Idaho State Police. A trooper stopped a Hyundai SUV headed north on Interstate 15 with four people inside. The vehicle was eventually searched and troopers allegedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $55,000. ISP also alleges methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded gun was also found. The two other passengers, both male non-citizens, in the car were arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fugitive re-captured after fleeing PMC following arrest

A missing fugitive is back in police custody. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos of American Falls was arrested following a high-speed chase on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was admitted to the Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Detention Center. The morning of Tuesday, June 7, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Gallegos had left the hospital. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men survive plane crash in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy