Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair with their vehicle over the weekend and then fled...

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks

An elderly driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Oakland Park. The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the driver in Tuesday's crash as Liesel Hulden, 84, of Coconut Creek. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near North Dixie...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Sound of fatal shooting in Goulds caught on video cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
GOULDS, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Man Caught Carrying Stolen Gun Near Scene of Coral Springs Shooting

A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Woman killed, 4-year-old transported following crash on I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Davie. The crash occurred on the highway near U.S. Route 441, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday. 7SkyForce showed a body covered with a yellow tarp on the road surrounded...
DAVIE, FL
Woman killed, 4-year-old injured in I-595 crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County, and a 4-year-old boy inside her car was injured, authorities confirmed. Florida Highway Patrol officials did not immediately confirm the relationship between the woman and the boy. According to FHP...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Female driver hit and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park

Another driver has been hit and killed by a Brightline train this time in Broward County. The accident happened yesterday afternoon in Oakland Park at Cypress Creek Highway near Dixie Highway. The sheriff’s office, says typically these collisions occur when drivers try to beat the train and ignore warning lights,...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Man Found Dead in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home

Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home. Officers arrived at the scene in the 11300 block of Southwest 216th Street just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. A man's body was seen...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Update: Missing woman from Boynton Beach found safe

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Meissner found safe. Boynton Beach Police are looking for a missing/endangered 83-year-old woman. Joan Meissner was last heard from around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She does not have a cellphone. She is currently driving a 2014 Silver Ford Explorer with Florida tag HKJ-W47. She...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Mattress catches on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bedroom blaze broke out inside a South Florida home. The fire happened near Northwest 26th Avenue and 101st Street, Thursday. Firefighters came in and out of the residence to make sure no one was still inside. Some of them brought out a burnt mattress afterwards.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Two injured in Wellington shooting

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Fatio Boulevard and Postley Court in Wellington. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday to find a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
WELLINGTON, FL
Caught on camera: Driver fleeing from police crashes into Miami church building

MIAMI – A driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a church building in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said. According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a white BMW SUV at around 11:20 a.m., near Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. However, the driver fled and crashed into a car at the intersection of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. He then careened into a vacant building just north of the intersection.
MIAMI, FL
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lanes on I-595

A woman was killed in a traffic crash that shut down the westbound lanes on I-595 early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a call regarding a disabled vehicle blocking the inside lane of westbound I-595, just west of I-95. The call was then updated from a disabled vehicle to a crash resulting in a possible fatality, FHP said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

