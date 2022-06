BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Work on the new Burley, Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taking shape.

Elder Brent H. Nielson presided at Saturday's groundbreaking ceremony at the South 150 East site.

The two-story structure will be about 38,000 square feet.

The church website says this will be the seventh temple in the state.

