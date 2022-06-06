Geary County Booking Photos June 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in the fatal car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night has been identified, as well as the driver. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the child who was killed in a car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night, June 8, as Bella Conway, 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Conway, 40, of Topeka.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO