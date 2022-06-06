ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Booking Photos June 6

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTOPHER EVAN CUCHY, 29, Manhattan, Parole Violation, Held without bond. FREDERICK J GREENE JR, 37, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $1000. CHRYSTAL LYNN...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says details are forthcoming about an east Topeka drug raid late Thursday morning. Members of the Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office could be seen going in and out of a home at 2439 SE Illinois as our crews were there early Thursday afternoon.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Second Felony Friday suspect captured

Lyon County’s Felony Friday effort has led to the capture of its second suspect. Late last month, Lyon County Crime Stoppers highlighted Nathan Eugene Shown, age 41, who has been wanted by local authorities on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Late Tuesday night, Crime Stoppers posted information saying Shown had been captured.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in the fatal car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night has been identified, as well as the driver. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the child who was killed in a car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night, June 8, as Bella Conway, 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Conway, 40, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Carbondale officers recognized a man with an active bench warrant and arrested him, they allegedly also found meth in his possession. The Carbondale Police Department says Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested after officers stopped him while he was walking on Wednesday night, June 8.
CARBONDALE, KS
JC Post

Police serve Kan. robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent crime were on the scene in the 1600 Block of Haskell Avenue in Lawrence Thursday morning, according to a social media report from police. For the safety of the community, police temporarily closed Haskell Avenue. Officers served a search warrant for...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. June 1, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Liquor#Drugs#Dui
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify women connected to $1,300 Walmart theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers need help to identify two women who may be connected to a Walmart theft resulting in the loss of $1,300. The Riley County Police Department says officers need help to identify the pair connected to a March 18 theft from Walmart in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: $1,000 reward for details about Riley Co. man

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department found and arrested a man with a warrant, according to their Facebook on Thursday. The RCPD posted that they were looking for John Zoll, on Wednesday June 8. Zoll has a warrant for criminal threat and criminal damage to property which holds a total bond of $10,000. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

St. Marys man jailed for allegedly violating bond

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man on felony charges. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Matthew G. Bryan, 37, of St. Marys, on a Wabaunsee County warrant for bond revocation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was tranfered from in Atchison County on Tuesday.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second firearm in just as many days has been reported stolen out of another Manhattan vehicle. The Riley County Police Department says just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a 44-year-old man reported to officers that his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his car in the 1700 block of Laramie St.
MANHATTAN, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Officer Found Not Guilty

A Topeka police officer did not use excessive force while arresting a man four years ago, a federal grand jury has ruled. Timothy Harris, who is Black, had alleged in the lawsuit that Officer Christopher Janes, who is white, violated his civil rights by throwing him to the ground, punching him, and using pepper spray while his hands were handcuffed behind his back.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Ottawa man charged with raping 13-year-old in Douglas County

An Ottawa man was charged Wednesday with raping a 13-year-old in Douglas County. Ernest Fredrick Ingram II, 22, was charged in Douglas County District Court with one count of rape, one felony count of furnishing alcohol to a minor with illicit purposes and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to charging documents. Ingram was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed 49-year-old Kurt Kruger of Wichita have arrested 31-year-old Latrell Thompson, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 2a.m. on May 1, police responded to a report of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of West...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Smith & Wesson AR-22 rifle taken in burglary

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another reported gun theft in Manhattan. Just before 7a.m. Monday, officers a filed report for burglary in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Ruger LCR .38 Special stolen from unlocked car

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another gun theft in Manhattan. Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, officers a filed report for theft in the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 44-year-old man reported his black Ruger LCR .38 Special...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Cross-county chase reaches speeds of 130 mph before suspect runs out of gas

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody on Wednesday following a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph. The incident started when a woman in her 30s refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County. The pursuit continued west into Marion County on U.S. Highway 50, with pursuit by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Peabody Police Department. The pursuit then continued into Harvey County, where the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department initiated pursuit around 5 p.m., first on U.S. 50 and later onto southbound I-135.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy