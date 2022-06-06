ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple adds new atrial fibrillation feature to watchOS 9

By Nicole Wetsman
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatchOS 9 includes a new feature that will let people with irregular heart rhythms track the amount of time they spend in atrial fibrillation, Apple announced today. The Apple...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

5 simple reasons the Apple Watch Series 7 stays on my wrist

I’m more than six months into Apple Watch Series 7 ownership. During this time, I have worn it on its own, with other smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even with traditional watches on the other wrist. I’ve tracked workouts, used its health-monitoring features, tried multiple different bands, used it to pay for things in shops, and enjoyed the seamless connection with my phone.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Get a Cracked Apple Watch Screen Fixed

Apple products are known for their build quality, and the Apple Watch is no exception to this. However, since it is a wearable, it is exposed to different environments. And the way the smartwatch has been designed, the display cover glass protrudes from the main body, so it can easily crack through daily use.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchos#Atrial Fibrillation#Apple Watch#Heart Rhythm#Health
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how to tell if someone is secretly watching you on your iPhone

In the age of advanced technology, many smartphone users have a fear of being watched. There are ways to tell if your privacy has been compromised especially if you use an iPhone. Find my. Apple devices have built-in location tracking features that can let certain people see your location. Realizing...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential. We all want our hair to be as shiny...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy