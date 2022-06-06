ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kevin Hart adds Cincinnati stop to 'Reality Check' tour. Here's how to get tickets.

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UhHu_0g294Ydn00

This year, comedian Kevin Hart will bring his act to the Queen City.

Hart announced the second leg of his "Reality Check" tour on Monday, which will include a stop at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Oct. 22.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can purchased on Ticketmaster .

Comedy: Dave Chappelle is performing shows in Yellow Springs in June, and tickets are on sale

Updated: Cincinnati's FULL 2022 concert calendar 🎸

The event is a phone-free experience. Guests must secure their phones in individual pouches that can be opened at the end of the event or in designated phone use areas within the venue.

According to Live Nation, anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kevin Hart adds Cincinnati stop to 'Reality Check' tour. Here's how to get tickets.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy tour to Cincinnati this fall. The comedian announced a second leg of his "Reality Check Tour" Monday. The tour includes a show at the Heritage Bank Center on Oct. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Look Who's Eating: Chef Jeffrey Harris of Nolia and Jimmie Lou's

CityBeat is resurrecting our popular "Look Who's Eating" column, where we ask local chefs and food industry insiders a few questions, from where they've been dining to whether they prefer chili or goetta. Chef Jeffery Harris began cooking in his native New Orleans as young as 4, where his great-grandmother...
CINCINNATI, OH
downthedrive.com

Isley Brothers, “Footsteps in the Dark”

When I daydream about being a big league baseball player, I imagine that the Isley Brothers’ “Footsteps in the Dark” is my walkup song. Let’s start off Tuesday afternoon the right way with the smoothest music imaginable from Cincinnati’s own Isley Brothers. Thanks as always...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'Bold and Beautiful' Black Family Reunion returns for 34th year

"Bold and Beautiful" is the theme of this year's Black Family Reunion. Executive Director Tracey Artis says it's because Black people have had to be bold in America. “I know, as an African American, a Black woman, a business owner, a mother, a wife, that there are many times where I’ve had to be bold,” Artis says. “But I’ve always still tried to do it in a way to represent my heritage, my culture and myself, in a way that people would still understand my language.”
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yellow Springs, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Watch this Skyline Chili commercial from June 1986

CINCINNATI — It's Skyline time!. You know the commercials you see on television now, but do you remember the commercial from 1986. The commercial aired in June 1986 featuring Jeff Sams who danced across the Roebling Suspension Bridge early one Sunday morning for the commercial, 20 times. "The director...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Kevin Hart
Fox 19

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
Essence

Cincinnati’s Black Music Walk Of Fame: Meet The Commissioner Who Paved The Way

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece Shares The Inspiration Behind Founding The Black Music Walk Of Fame. Alicia Reece has been of service to the people of Ohio for over 20 years. She’s served as the Cincinnati vice mayor, a state representative and as a councilwoman. She’s made history as the first woman and African American to win city, state, and county races in Hamilton County, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — Everyone's favorite all-pink cafe on wheels is heading back to the Cincinnati area this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is road-tripping from coast to coast. It will be coming to Cincinnati on Saturday. The truck will be located at Kenwood Towne Centre near The Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heritage Bank Center#Ticketmaster#Live Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Cincinnati (Best Neighborhoods & Areas)

Wondering where to stay in Cincinnati? Whether you want to watch a game at Paul Brown Stadium, spend a day wandering Eden Park, or go to the Cincinnati Art Museum, there are plenty of areas and neighborhoods to stay in Cincinnati, OH. I grew up in Cincinnati, and I’m excited...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Lighting the Fire: A bond between siblings knows no bounds

Aisha and Nico Ford had a rough time coming up. Without a lot of support from adults, they relied on each other and made it through, and along the way created a very tight family bond. Aisha Ford: I want to talk about our transition from Cincinnati to Dayton, because...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is considered a Dayton historic landmark. A neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain is up for sale. Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton, said he is looking for the “right person” to bring creative ideas into the restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy