Kevin Hart adds Cincinnati stop to 'Reality Check' tour. Here's how to get tickets.

This year, comedian Kevin Hart will bring his act to the Queen City.

Hart announced the second leg of his "Reality Check" tour on Monday, which will include a stop at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Oct. 22.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can purchased on Ticketmaster .

The event is a phone-free experience. Guests must secure their phones in individual pouches that can be opened at the end of the event or in designated phone use areas within the venue.

According to Live Nation, anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

