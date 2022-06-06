ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvjCP_0g294Vzc00

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The daughter of a Florida man who died after receiving treatment from a doctor now accused of malpractice says an attorney for the hospital offered to discharge her father’s medical bills if she agreed not to talk publicly about the case.

Keith Davis, 62, of Brandon, went to Brandon Regional in 2020 with a sore leg but died days later from what an autopsy determined was a 9-inch blood clot that Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy did not detect.

A Florida Department of Health investigation determined there was probable cause that Krishnamoorthy committed medical malpractice when he failed to treat the fatal clot. Krishnamoorthy has the right to request an administrative hearing on the findings.

Neither Krishnamoorthy nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.

In an email to Davis’ daughter Sabrina, hospital attorney Tracy Falkowitz allegedly said her father’s medical bills would be discharged if she signed a “confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement agreement.”

Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’

Sabrina Davis has been critical of the hospital and the Florida Wrongful Death Act that does not allow children 25 years or older to sue for malpractice in the death of a single parent. The law also does not allow parents to sue for malpractice in the death of a child 25 years or older.

Davis said she did not accept the hospital’s offer.

“It’s painful and it’s financially, emotionally exhausting,” Davis said. “I won’t stop talking about what happened until they change the law.”

Brandon Regional spokesperson Brandi Ponsler said the hospital had no comment on the offer made to Davis.

State Representative Mike Beltran, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area and is in favor of changing the law, said hospitals are not allowed to collect on bills in cases involving malpractice.

“This hospital has been trying to collect their medical bills from my constituent for the very service that constituted medical malpractice that led to his untimely death,” Beltran said. “And I find that appalling.”

During the 2022 session, the bill allowing adult children to sue failed to pass the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee while the one that would allow parents of adult children to sue was passed easily by the House. But State Sen. Danny Burgess, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not allow the legislation to make it onto the chamber floor for a vote.

Abbott baby formula production resumes in US

Burgess said while he also believes the law should be changed, the proposed legislation would have “opened up a potential Pandora’s box to litigation.”

Beltran disagrees.

“This law is ready. It has been ready,” Beltran said. “It would not cause a dramatic change in the number of malpractice cases.”

Beltran said the insurance and medical industries are driving the fear in Tallahassee about the impact of changing the Wrongful Death Act.

Both Beltran and Burgess said they expect the bills to resurface next year.

Davis said she did not want to sue to collect a settlement. She wanted answers about her father’s final moments of life.

“When you think about the end of a person’s life and how your loved one might die,” Davis said, “you want to know what happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Danny Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Medical Malpractice#Bills#Wfla#Brandon Regional
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
WKBN

Trumbull County man expected to plead guilty for his role in Jan. 6 attack

Online court documents show a plea hearing has been scheduled in the United States Court For The District Of Columbia for Stephen Ayres, 39, who faces four charges for his actions during the melee that broke out when authorities say supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the Senate from affirming the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden as president.
WKBN

PA Senate Race: Mehmet Oz wins statewide recount by approx. 900 votes

Harrisburg, PA – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced today the mandatory statewide recount confirmed Mehmet Oz as the winner of the U.S. Senate Republican race. Oz received 419,999 votes, 951 more than the second-place finisher, David McCormick, whose vote total was 419,048. McCormick conceded to Oz last Friday ahead of the recount being […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKBN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy