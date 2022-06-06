15 People Who Couldn't Help But Drool After Seeing Miles Teller And His "Pornstache" In "Top Gun: Maverick"

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters on May 27, and it's still breaking records at the box office!

Tom Cruise's action-packed sequel added some new faces to the franchise, including Mad Men 's Jon Hamm, Insecure 's Jay Ellis, and Set It Up 's Glen Powell.

But the newest addition that people can't seem to stop talking about is Miles Teller, with honorable mentions for his "pornstache," which seems to have won over a lot of viewers.

Miles plays Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's (Tom Cruise) late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

And while you'll find plenty of tweets glorifying the new film...

After seeing #TopGunMaverick three times already in theaters (twice in IMAX), I can wholeheartedly say that this is one of the most rewatchable movies I’ve ever seen. Not a single moment drags. The most fun, thrilling, feel-good movie of the past few years. @DRMovieNews1 10:11 PM - 04 Jun 2022

...you'll find just as many of those tweets lusting over Miles. But don't take my word for it — here's what people are saying online:

i would like the preface this by saying i am in fact sitting in a tom cruise film at this moment but it’s for miles teller @becc2ro3o 03:23 PM - 06 Jun 2022

“top gun is propaganda” yeah i’m taking a propa ganda at miles teller https://t.co/A03vAd0T03 @STEVENCRAlN 11:09 PM - 04 Jun 2022

dressed like a slut to see top gun just in case miles teller can see me thru the screen x come home babe the kids miss u @slayingicon 09:02 AM - 04 Jun 2022

Dying over Miles Teller’s wife reposting peoples thirst tiktoks about her husband She’s an icon honestly @books_and_bakes 07:43 PM - 31 May 2022

People are going through a miles teller phase for the FIRST TIME right NOW??? In 2022??? Y’all weren’t also watching whiplash and the spectacular now 28948 times a week in 2014???? @r_a_m_201 03:16 AM - 30 May 2022

miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever @yelenabelovas__ 02:07 PM - 04 Jun 2022

happy to see everyone else falling in love with miles teller as they should have years ago @josie_teagarden 10:58 PM - 29 May 2022

pornstaches are only acceptable by certain men (milo ventimiglia, paul mescal, miles teller). everyone else stay away. @evermoresivy 05:27 PM - 30 May 2022

miles teller in top gun maverick is the first instance of a male celebrity being almost universally thirsted over in years I’ve actually kinda understood @exhaustedofit 08:54 PM - 01 Jun 2022

Do NOT go see the new Top Gun movie!!! They put a spell on me that made me attracted to Miles Teller. I’ve never been so scared @dandysm0tt 03:48 PM - 30 May 2022

all the folks going through their first miles teller phase … back of the line let the veterans through @cashmoneylips 10:58 PM - 29 May 2022

When beefy Miles Teller walks into the bar with a mustache wearing a Hawaiian shirt in Top Gun: Maverick @FSUmollz 10:59 PM - 30 May 2022

Have you seen Top Gun: Maverick yet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!