15 People Who Couldn't Help But Drool After Seeing Miles Teller And His "Pornstache" In "Top Gun: Maverick"

Here's What The "Top Gun: Maverick" Actors Looked Like In Their First Big Roles
This cast has been in Hollywood longer than you might think.
19 Stunt-Studded Action Movies You Need To See
These action extravaganzas will have you going head over heels with their awesome practical stunt work.
Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along
Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
22 Iconic Movie And TV Scenes Paired With Music That Had Everyone Listening To The Song On Repeat After
I will never again think of Nirvana without thinking of The Batman.
17 Minor Characters From TV Shows And Movies Who Should've Been The Main Character
These side characters deserve the spotlight.
Bill Maher Turns His ‘Real Time’ Guns On Hollywood’s Action Movies As A Root Cause Of Violence
Click here to read the full article. In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, many people are crying out for someone to “do something.” Yet some of the loudest voices in that chorus are among the biggest hypocrites when it comes to creating an atmosphere that promulgates violence among the feeble minded. Bill Maher gave Hollywood a shot across the bow in his Friday Real Time on HBO, calling on the entertainment industry to look at its own culture of violence as a stimulant that creates justification for violent actions in some minds. Maher noted how the average American...
