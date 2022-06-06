ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 People Who Couldn't Help But Drool After Seeing Miles Teller And His "Pornstache" In "Top Gun: Maverick"

By Morgan Murrell
 4 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters on May 27, and it's still breaking records at the box office!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9uSz_0g294U6t00
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom Cruise's action-packed sequel added some new faces to the franchise, including Mad Men 's Jon Hamm, Insecure 's Jay Ellis, and Set It Up 's Glen Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxW9v_0g294U6t00
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

But the newest addition that people can't seem to stop talking about is Miles Teller, with honorable mentions for his "pornstache," which seems to have won over a lot of viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3m6y_0g294U6t00
Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Miles plays Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's (Tom Cruise) late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI8fZ_0g294U6t00
Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And while you'll find plenty of tweets glorifying the new film...

After seeing #TopGunMaverick three times already in theaters (twice in IMAX), I can wholeheartedly say that this is one of the most rewatchable movies I’ve ever seen. Not a single moment drags. The most fun, thrilling, feel-good movie of the past few years.

@DRMovieNews1 10:11 PM - 04 Jun 2022

...you'll find just as many of those tweets lusting over Miles. But don't take my word for it — here's what people are saying online:

1.

i would like the preface this by saying i am in fact sitting in a tom cruise film at this moment but it’s for miles teller

@becc2ro3o 03:23 PM - 06 Jun 2022

2.

people watching Top Gun for the plot...... The plot #MilesTeller

@rahalarts 10:27 PM - 31 May 2022

3.

“top gun is propaganda” yeah i’m taking a propa ganda at miles teller https://t.co/A03vAd0T03

@STEVENCRAlN 11:09 PM - 04 Jun 2022

4.

dressed like a slut to see top gun just in case miles teller can see me thru the screen x come home babe the kids miss u

@slayingicon 09:02 AM - 04 Jun 2022

5.

Dying over Miles Teller’s wife reposting peoples thirst tiktoks about her husband She’s an icon honestly

@books_and_bakes 07:43 PM - 31 May 2022

6.

People are going through a miles teller phase for the FIRST TIME right NOW??? In 2022??? Y’all weren’t also watching whiplash and the spectacular now 28948 times a week in 2014????

@r_a_m_201 03:16 AM - 30 May 2022

7.

Miles Teller in Top Gun. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

@mattieann_ 09:30 PM - 26 May 2022

8.

miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever

@yelenabelovas__ 02:07 PM - 04 Jun 2022

9.

happy to see everyone else falling in love with miles teller as they should have years ago

@josie_teagarden 10:58 PM - 29 May 2022

10.

Miles Teller has always been able to get it. https://t.co/iUfK1Y6jRT

@racosta44 05:32 PM - 30 May 2022

11.

pornstaches are only acceptable by certain men (milo ventimiglia, paul mescal, miles teller). everyone else stay away.

@evermoresivy 05:27 PM - 30 May 2022

12.

miles teller in top gun maverick is the first instance of a male celebrity being almost universally thirsted over in years I’ve actually kinda understood

@exhaustedofit 08:54 PM - 01 Jun 2022

13.

Do NOT go see the new Top Gun movie!!! They put a spell on me that made me attracted to Miles Teller. I’ve never been so scared

@dandysm0tt 03:48 PM - 30 May 2022

14.

all the folks going through their first miles teller phase … back of the line let the veterans through

@cashmoneylips 10:58 PM - 29 May 2022

15.

When beefy Miles Teller walks into the bar with a mustache wearing a Hawaiian shirt in Top Gun: Maverick

@FSUmollz 10:59 PM - 30 May 2022

Have you seen Top Gun: Maverick yet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

