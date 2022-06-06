ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gareth Bale ruled out retirement after inspiring Wales to the World Cup, but where does he go after leaving Real Madrid? Tottenham and Southampton are options, Cardiff and Swansea would keep him close to home... and could Wrexham tempt him?!

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

If there was any way Gareth Bale would have chosen to bow out at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League yet again would surely have been it.

He may have been an unused substitute, but touching that famous trophy for a fifth time was a fairytale ending. Now, however, he will have to set his sights lower. After all, he is a free agent, and will have to choose his next destination very carefully.

This decision was placed on the backburner while he helped Wales qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, but, with those celebrations now winding to an emotional close, the time has come for him to end speculation over his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNaaa_0g294LPa00
Gareth Bale inspired Wales to the World Cup and will now decide on which club to join next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bskH2_0g294LPa00
Bale (front row, second from right) won the Champions League and bowed out at Real Madrid

There were suggestions, of course, that he could just retire - although that is extremely unlikely, and probably impossible, with a spot at Qatar this winter official. So, then, who is in the running and which club finds themselves in pole position?

There will be a host of teams sniffing around him, and it is easy to see why. He departs the Bernabeu with a record of 106 goals in 256 appearances at the very top of the game, and has also won three LaLiga titles and the Copa del Rey.

Bale is nothing less than a serial winner and, despite his advancing age, would be more than an asset to any club on the hunt for silverware. But it is intriguing that sides in divisions lower than the Premier League have been strongly linked to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGjuA_0g294LPa00
A serial winner, the forward will be an asset to any club, with a host of them interested in him

Indeed, the favourites with many bookmakers are Cardiff City. It may seem bizarre for him to drop into the Championship, but this would be a return to his hometown.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, has also revealed Bale's next move will be for personal reasons, rather than out of a desire to chase the money. Wales boss Rob Page, intriguingly, has said the superstar joining the Bluebirds would tick 'a lot of boxes'.

There may also be MLS clubs in the race, while the likes of Southampton, Swansea and, sensationally, non-league Wrexham are part of the wild transfer merry-go-round. So, here Sportsmail attempts to work out what is next for the forward.

CARDIFF

Bale has never represented his hometown club but, after the comments from his representative, it would be foolish to rule it out now at this stage.

As a youngster, he left Cardiff aged 10 to sign for Southampton, and spent almost a decade plying his trade on the south coast before moving on to Tottenham.

It may make sense, then, for him to return to his roots, where his illustrious career took its very first steps. Living in his home country would also be an advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJ101_0g294LPa00
Cardiff are tipped as the favourites to sign him by bookmakers, despite their second-tier status

'Cardiff has a lot of plusses,' Barnett said. 'He's from Wales, his family are from there. From a personal point of view it could appeal.'

He did also, insist, that he has not discussed the possibility with his players.

There would need to be a major compromise over his exorbitant wages, but if there is a mutual interest between both parties, this deal could get over the line.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 3/5

TOTTENHAM

Bale has spent two different spells at Tottenham, one as a player clearly destined to reach the very top, and another as a veteran struggling to deal with life at Madrid.

On both occasions, though, he was greeted with open arms, and may be again.

The first stint, stretched across six years, lasted between 2007 and 2013, where he was crucial to the club's success. He later went on to move to Spain in a record deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV4IM_0g294LPa00
Bale has spent two different spells at Tottenham, but he is unlikely to head back for another

The 2020-21 campaign saw him return on loan under Jose Mourinho, who appeared reluctant to field his star man initially before handing him a more prominent role.

Bale has scored 71 goals for Spurs, and his sights could be set on netting more. A third spell is unlikely, admittedly, but Antonio Conte may find himself tempted.

His choice of system, which favours rapid, tricky wingers in a 4-3-3 shape lines up exactly with how his side's former hero likes to play - and fans may want a return.

However, overall, it looks as though their fruitful partnership has ended.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 2/5

A MOVE ABROAD

As with any superstar looking for a new challenge, clubs in MLS and other lucrative foreign leagues quickly get sucked into the speculation. This saga is no different.

The Washington Post have claimed that talks have taken place between Bale's camp and DC United, with the US side open to paying him a very handsome salary.

They are even said to be willing to splash out more on him than they did luring Wayne Rooney across the Atlantic, meaning the package may tempt him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2qqz_0g294LPa00
DC United lured Wayne Rooney to the US with a big financial package, and they also want Bale

Bale would become one of the latest heavyweights to make the move from Europe to stateside, although he may want to stay on his current continent for his next switch.

Saudi Arabia could also be his next destination.

Some teams there have money to spend, and the adventure would be different to anything he has done so far.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 4/5

SOUTHAMPTON

This summer is set to be one of transition for Southampton, with their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his squad desperate to avoid another relegation scrap.

They will need reinforcements to do that, however, and the arrival of Bale would be exactly the boost required to potentially propel them out of the dogfight.

Bale is a former Saints academy product, having joined them as a schoolboy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216dUS_0g294LPa00
An academy graduate at Southampton, Bale has been linked with a move to the south coast

Under the leadership of owners Sport Republic, the future for the club is unclear. Hasenhuttl will be given money to spend, but the exact amount is not known.

Pouncing to bring in Bale may be a short-term solution to this puzzle, but the quality he can provide, even just for a couple of seasons, can rejuvenate the club's mood.

It is believed that Southampton are expected to stick to their guns, which will see them keep their current wage structure in place. Bale would have to fit into this.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 1/5

WREXHAM

Could this be the most jaw-dropping twist of the market?

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has suggested he has a 'few ideas' over trying his luck to bring Bale to his club, despite them being in non-league.

It is a tongue-in-cheek comment from the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star, though, and not even the lofty ambitions he has are enough to snap up the winger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDIkp_0g294LPa00
Wrexham's owners Rob McElhenney (R) and Ryan Reynolds (L) have lofty ambitions for the side

The side narrowly missed out on promotion to League Two after losing to Grimsby in the play-offs and, at least for the time being, they will have to set their sights lower.

Joking about making an offer for Bale, McElhenney replied to a tweet asking where the talisman will end up next season, a playful post well received by supporters.

But all humour aside, this is a move that will not be happening.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 0/5

SWANSEA

Bale has been weighing up the possibility of joining another Welsh side in Swansea.

This is seemingly another non-starter considering his connections to Cardiff, but again, he has been linked with a shock move into the second tier of English football.

It would be a sensational coup for the Swans if they were able to turn Bale's head, although it is their Bluebird rivals who hold the advantage in this particular tussle.

Bale is set to ponder carefully over his next destination but, while Swansea cannot be ruled out just yet, their supporters shouldn't get excited over this blockbuster.

LIKELIHOOD RATING - 1/5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bV8rN_0g294LPa00
Bale is weighing up heading back to his homeland, but Swansea are currently an outside shot

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fans slam 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min in PFA Team of the Year despite him winning the Golden Boot... as others lament Man City midfielder Rodri also not being selected in the Premier League XI

Football fans have slammed the 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min from the PFA Team of the Year. Son was not selected in the team, announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, despite finishing as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with Mohamed Salah. The South Korean and Salah...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to meet their £42m valuation of Sadio Mane with a third offer for the Senegal forward... with fee set to trigger their own £85m bid for Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to make a third bid to meet their valuation of around £42m for Sadio Mane. The fee would trigger their own £68m plus £17m in add-ons bid for Benfica's Darwin Nunez. Manchester United remain in the frame for Nunez but described reports of Erik Ten Hag meeting the player's agent Jorge Mendes as 'nonsense'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'wants guarantees over playing time and to be challenging for trophies if he joins Chelsea'... as Man City brace for offers for the £60m-rated England forward in the transfer window

Raheem Sterling is reportedly seeking assurances over his playing time if he is to make a sensational move from Manchester City to Chelsea this summer. The 74-cap England forward won another Premier League title with City last season and played 47 times in all competitions, scoring 17 goals - but has not always been first-choice at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt says his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has a 'lot of qualities' to bring success at Manchester United... but Holland star reveals team-mate Frenkie de Jong has not talked about moving to Old Trafford

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt says his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has the ability to succeed at Manchester United. Ten Hag has become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 on the back of their worst season in Premier League history. United finished sixth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Wayne Rooney
Daily Mail

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez drops a major hint that he could be heading to Liverpool this summer by liking Roberto Firmino's Instagram post ahead of his club-record £85m switch

Darwin Nunez has dropped a major hint that he could be on his way to Liverpool this summer by liking Roberto Firmino's Instagram post. The Reds are poised to smash their transfer record to sign the 22-year-old Uruguay and Benfica striker with the deal comprised of a £68m fee up front and at least £17m in add-ons for an overall fee of around £85m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions Man City and runners-up Liverpool dominate the PFA Team of the Year with NINE players picked… so, with Son missing out, who are the other two Premier League stars to make it?

Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated this season's PFA Team of the Year as nine of the 11 players selected come from the respective champions and runners-up. Six Liverpool players were chosen, with three coming from City and one each from Chelsea and Manchester United. But there was no place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City and Real Madrid on alert with Chelsea yet to approach Reece James about extending his contract despite becoming a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly faces the task of resolving emerging doubts over Reece James' future, with the club still to approach the England star about extending his contact. The news will alert both Manchester City and Real Madrid, who both view James as a long-term transfer target. Since signing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#Cardiff#Real Madrid#Wrexham#The Champions League#The Copa Del Rey#The Premier League
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Celtic are pursuing Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza, who is 60 per cent owned by the City Football Group - but face competition from the likes of Fenerbache and Bologna

Celtic have joined the list of clubs pursuing Brazilian holding midfielder Vinicius Souza. The 22-year-old is 60-per-cent owned by the City Football Group, the Manchester City parent company from which Celtic hired coach Ange Postecoglou and head of recruitment Mark Lawwell. Placed with Lommel - the City Group's Belgian club...
SOCCER
Reuters

New Zealand sweat on Reid fitness ahead of World Cup playoff

June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of Winston Reid ahead of next week's World Cup playoff against Costa Rica after the experienced defender missed Thursday's scoreless draw with Oman in a warm-up friendly. Bill Tuiloma captained the team in Reid's absence as the All Whites...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah wins the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time as Liverpool star beats Kevin De Bruyne to deny the Manchester City talisman a third consecutive victory

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Year to end Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's run after winning it the last two years. Salah, the joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League last term with 23 goals, was also chosen ahead of Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Foden wins second consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year award after starring in Man City's title triumph... as he pips Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Jacob Ramsey, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe

Phil Foden has scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year for the second successive season after playing a starring role in Manchester City's Premier League title triumph. Foden, 22, scored nine goals and made five assists as City won their fourth crown in five seasons under manager Pep Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Premier League clubs agree new safety measures to tackle crowd trouble after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira were targeted during pitch invasions - with pyrotechnics and missiles also an issue

The Premier League will introduce enhanced safety measures to prevent crowd misbehaviour ahead of the start of next season, with clubs unanimously agreeing that visiting teams will provide additional stewards for away matches. Aston Villa's Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked as Manchester City fans celebrated their Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton blasted as 'tone deaf' after announcing a gambling firm as their new shirt sponsor... with £10m-a-year Stake.com contract announced despite Government proposals to ban such deals

Everton have been slammed as 'tone deaf' after announcing a gambling firm as their new shirt sponsor. The Toffees have signed a club-record deal with Stake.com worth more than £10million a year. That is despite a ban on gambling shirt sponsors in the Premier League being included on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic: Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes on target as Cristiano Ronaldo's side record second straight Nations League victory

Portugal recorded their second straight UEFA Nations League victory as they eased to a 2-0 win over Czech Republic to continue their promising preparations for the World Cup. Two goals in five first-half minutes in Lisbon did the trick for Portugal as Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes steered them to all three points in Group A2.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Speechless' Lewis Hamilton made an honorary Brazilian citizen... after the move was proposed last year when the Brit - who idolised Ayrton Senna growing up - won Grand Prix in Sao Paulo for a third time

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was speechless after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil when the lower house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday. The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the British...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby County buyer Chris Kirchner is given until Friday afternoon to prove he can seal the deal, while administrators say they will talk to other parties, but Mike Ashley will NOT be one of them until the American is 'out of the way'

Chris Kirchner, the buyer expected to take over Derby County, has been given until Friday afternoon to come up with the money and prove he can close the deal. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the club in mid-May, with the EFL setting a deadline to complete the deal by the end of the month, but it is yet to conclude.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Commonwealth Games suffers fresh blow with Max Whitlock and Adam Peaty among the GB stars expected to miss Birmingham event next month

A number of the country's biggest Olympic stars will miss next month's home Commonwealth Games in a major blow for the event and Team England. Sportsmail understands gymnast Max Whitlock is to skip Birmingham 2022 as he delays his return to competitive action following his success at the Olympics last summer. Tom Daley will also be absent as he continues to take time out from diving after winning gold at Tokyo 2020.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australia limited-overs star Ben McDermott leads the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks by joining London Spirit... as Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets sign countrymen Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams

Big-hitting Ben McDermott was the most eye-catching selection in the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks on Thursday. Australian McDermott - the leading six hitter in this season's Vitality Blast at the time of the announcement, with 20 for Hampshire before being overtaken by Chris Lynn - will beef up London Spirit, last year's wooden spoonists.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

391K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy