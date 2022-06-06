HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Medicare consumers can learn how to prevent fraud. HCA Florida North Florida hospital colleagues are teaming up with Elder Options members for this event. They will share awareness and educate consumers about fraud prevention. This week is Medicare Fraud Prevention week. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is getting a new nursing building. More than $13.5M is going to CF’s Health Science Technology Education Building. It will be located at the school’s Ocala campus. Construction is scheduled to start in the middle of next year. It...
OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala man gave his gratitude to a medical team in charge of his surgery by giving them free meals. Jay Cowart wanted to show his appreciation to the Advent Health Ocala team behind his open-heart surgery in a very special way. [TRENDING: Publix whole chicken...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Growing crops in north-central Florida can be an embarrassment of riches compared to the rest of the country, but in the summertime, Florida poses its own unique challenges in the garden. TV20′s Alex Carter tells us how farmers use cover cropping to make their growing off-season...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday’s Gainesville city meeting has been canceled. The general policy meeting was scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. There has not been a time rescheduled for the meeting. The next city meeting is scheduled for next Thursday at 10 a.m.
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A public workshop is being held on the Lochloosa Slough Preserve. The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is hosting this event. The public workshop is at the Little Orange Creek Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A new fleet of high-tech ambulances is helping to save lives in Marion County. On Monday, AdventHealth Ocala unveiled three mobile ICU transport ambulances, officially launching the hospital system’s fleet. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. These new ambulances will bring the...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The HCA Florida North Florida Hospital hosted a butterfly release ceremony Tuesday. This ceremony was in celebration of National Cancer Survivors Awareness Day. The event was held at the NFH Duck Pond at 10 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates how a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center could have smashed open a window in his hospital room and jumped to his death. Today, our questions about staffing levels at the hospital during that tragedy went unanswered. It happened on the 8th floor...
(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced the opening of its first facility. It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans. The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking the community for help in identifying two women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Publix and similar thefts at Central Florida grocery stores. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the women were recently caught on surveillance video posing...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Central Florida in recent weeks. The cases are prompting health experts to advise people to start taking precautions ahead of a possible surge. Since March 11th, COVID-19 cases have made a steady increase statewide, and the Florida Department of...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new apartment complex joins the Gainesville community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Hammocks is having its grand opening. This event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Coffee and breakfast pastries will be offered to attendees.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis had some time-sensitive items added to his desk recently. The Governor received seven bills from the Florida Legislature over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. CS/HB 1493, an Alachua County bill, landed on his desk Tuesday. The Governor has until June 22, 2022,...
Several residents from Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the city’s transportation needs. “Everyone wants to expand Ocala International Airport and their only reference is the airport in Orlando. Gainesville has an airport that accommodates commercial flights. Why don’t people use that? Everyone that has ever flown to visit us tells me that they have to make a connecting flight and it’s too expensive to fly into Gainesville. But they fly into Orlando or Tampa and rent a car. So, are people actually wanting to make our airport like Orlando’s or like Gainesville’s? Personally, I don’t fly. I have to drive all the way to Sanford if I want to take my car up north, or all the way to DeLand if I want to go visit my kids, because we have a perfectly good train station that has become a museum. I would love to board a train at an existing train station close by. I wonder if anyone is pushing to get the high-speed trains to stop here at our station in their future expansion plans. Taking a train to Orlando International Airport would probably be cheaper. I would love an Ocala stop added in their future plans to D.C.,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years, Lake City was able to come together and remember public service workers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Typically, the public service memorial honored those who died in the line of duty. This year things were different as fallen emergency service workers who died...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Health system is asking for help identifying a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center, and finding relatives for another. Orlando Health officials say a man was brought to ORMC from West Oak Ridge Road by ambulance on Wednesday, June 1, but they haven’t been able to locate any of his family members.
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Homestead Park Williston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant’s ceremonial ribbon cutting will be taking place on June 9th at 11:30 a.m. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11th. Festivities include a cornhole competition, food, and live music. This event will...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From 6am to 3pm on Wednesday there were 25 reports of vehicles being burglarized and four reports of vehicles being stolen throughout Alachua County with many more still pending. Johnnie Jones was one of those victims. “Literally I walked outside to head to my office and...
A “highly intoxicated” Stonecrester was transported to a local hospital after a traffic stop. Todd Steven Rose, 51, was driving a white Kia Soul shortly before midnight Monday westbound on County Road 452 when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
