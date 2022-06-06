Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton.

Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6.

Milan was last seen wearing gray shorts with black Croc shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Milan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tipline at 609-989-4000.

