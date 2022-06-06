Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

UPDATE: A Hackensack woman who'd been reported missing apparently is safe and not in any apparent danger, but police want to confirm her well-being in person. Heather Li Torres spoke with law enforcement Wednesday night after seeing Facebook posts about her disappearance. "She said she is OK," a ranking officer...
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing and endangered children who are believed to be traveling with a 22-year-old woman with a Maryland license plate. Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 with Eden Matthews...
Three young children were locked in a hot car while their caretakers shopped at a New Jersey Walmart, authorities said. Cyndie Jourdain and a 17-year-old female, both of Galloway Township, had been inside the Egg Harbor Township store for approximately 45 minutes by the time police rescued the three crying children on Wednesday, June 8, local police said.
A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said. Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
A 33-year-old motorcyclist riding a stolen Harley-Davidson was killed in a crash, authorities said. Kyle J. Kolbasowski of South Amboy was pinned under a car and pronounced dead at the scene, Old Bridge police said. The crash occurred on Route 34 north near Annie Drive at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, June...
One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a two-car crash in Sussex County, authorities said. The Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the crash near Sparta Avenue and Surrey Lane in Sparta and found the victim trapped in one of the vehicles around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the squad said.
Video of a brief Montclair police chase that ended in a crash killing two passengers from Philadelphia last month was released by New Jersey’s attorney general on Thursday. Gregory Dukes, 42, and Cecil Richardson, 47, were killed when a car driven by robbery suspect Todd Hill, 45, also of Philadelphia, crashed on Bloomfield and Ridgewood avenues in Glen Ridge shortly after 4:30 a.m. May 10, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
A Bridgewater man was found dead in his car behind a QuickChek in Somerset County early this week, authorities said. Michael Sokolinski was pronounced dead at the scene behind the Route 206 convenience store in Hillsborough Monday, June 6, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. The death remains under...
A 58-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he struck a pickup truck emerging from a driveway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on West Landis Avenue near the Route 55 overpass, Vineland police said. An investigation determined that Robert Chiarello of Elmer in Salem County, who was...
Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday, June 9 in Essex County, authorities said. Police responding to Adams Street in Irvington found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, dead with apparent gunshot wounds before dawn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. They...
Two juveniles were arrested in Toms River after brandishing a handgun and then slashing an acquaintance's tires, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said.
An investigation is underway after one person died and another person was injured at a home in Northampton Township (Bucks County), authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a possibly suicidal man discovered one woman dead and one man with a head wound inside a house around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, local police said.
Two teenage suspects in the mass casualty shooting in Philadelphia last weekend were arrested Thursday, June 9 by members of the US Marshals Service in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said. Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, of Drexel Hill, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, of Philadelphia, were charged with murder, among other offenses, in Saturday's...
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment against a Somerset County man accused of taking lewd photographs of under a young girl's dress at a car dealership, authorities said. The action is commonly described as "upskirting." David M. Chapinski, 41, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township...
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County has been sentenced to 80 years in New Jersey state prison for beating his parents to death and then covering their bodies with laundry, NJ Advance Media reports. Ryan E. Coles, 34, was convicted in March on two murder counts in the 2016 killings...
An Englewood police officer escaped serious injury in a crash during a pursuit, authorities confirmed.The thieves had tried to steal a vehicle in the city's East Hill section shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Matthew de la Rosa said.The homeowner came out, however, and they fled, residents said…
A 60-year-old car wash attendant from Fairview sexually abused a pre-teen multiple times, authorities charged. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating allegations against Eliseo Estrada after being contacted by Fairview police earlier this week. The investigators arrested Estrada on Tuesday, charging him...
Police have identified the juvenile who emailed a serious threat against a Hudson Valley elementary school that caused the district to close schools. The threat was received in Orange County in the village of Montgomery on Monday, June 6. According to Montgomery Village Police Chief William Herlihy, the threat was...
