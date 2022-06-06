ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405XNH_0g292n0E00
Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton.

Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6.

Milan was last seen wearing gray shorts with black Croc shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Milan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tipline at 609-989-4000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

'Missing' Hackensack Woman Apparently OK, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A Hackensack woman who'd been reported missing apparently is safe and not in any apparent danger, but police want to confirm her well-being in person. Heather Li Torres spoke with law enforcement Wednesday night after seeing Facebook posts about her disappearance. "She said she is OK," a ranking officer...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Wayne Mobile Home Heroin Bust Nets Four

A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said. Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Milan#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Video Released Of Crash That Killed Two Philadelphia Passengers In Montclair Police Pursuit

Video of a brief Montclair police chase that ended in a crash killing two passengers from Philadelphia last month was released by New Jersey’s attorney general on Thursday. Gregory Dukes, 42, and Cecil Richardson, 47, were killed when a car driven by robbery suspect Todd Hill, 45, also of Philadelphia, crashed on Bloomfield and Ridgewood avenues in Glen Ridge shortly after 4:30 a.m. May 10, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Found Dead Behind Route 206 QuickChek

A Bridgewater man was found dead in his car behind a QuickChek in Somerset County early this week, authorities said. Michael Sokolinski was pronounced dead at the scene behind the Route 206 convenience store in Hillsborough Monday, June 6, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. The death remains under...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Irvington Murder-Suicide

Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday, June 9 in Essex County, authorities said. Police responding to Adams Street in Irvington found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, dead with apparent gunshot wounds before dawn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. They...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Juveniles Arrested After Brandishing Gun, Slashing Tires On Jersey Shore

Two juveniles were arrested in Toms River after brandishing a handgun and then slashing an acquaintance's tires, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Police Car Smashed In Pursuit, Officer OK

An Englewood police officer escaped serious injury in a crash during a pursuit, authorities confirmed.The thieves had tried to steal a vehicle in the city's East Hill section shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Matthew de la Rosa said.The homeowner came out, however, and they fled, residents said…
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Wash Attendant Charged With Raping Fairview Pre-Teen

A 60-year-old car wash attendant from Fairview sexually abused a pre-teen multiple times, authorities charged. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating allegations against Eliseo Estrada after being contacted by Fairview police earlier this week. The investigators arrested Estrada on Tuesday, charging him...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
289K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy