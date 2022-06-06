ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man dies after single car crash in Elkhart

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after a single car crash in Elkhart. Police say that, Duane Watts, 66,...

wsbt.com

abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mason Township leaves one injured

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. --The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road. Initial investigations show that 39-year-old Niles resident, Jennifer Hunsberger was stopped on US-12 behind a school bus which had its flashing red lights on.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle hits bicyclist in Goshen, leaves scene

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident that occurred in Goshen on the 1600 block of S. Main St. early Thursday morning. The accused vehicle left the scene of the accident causing injury, according to police. There they...
GOSHEN, IN
Elkhart, IN
Accidents
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
95.3 MNC

Goshen man killed after hitting tree on County Road 20

A Goshen man lost his life after a pick-up truck he was driving struck a tree. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at County Road 20 west of State Road 15. Duane Watts, 66, was traveling westbound when he suffered a medical issue, then lost...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Mishawaka last weekend. It happened Friday, June 3, just after 8:05 p.m. on McKinley Avenue and Home Street. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Greg E. Briggs, 64, of Mishawaka, was biking westbound on McKinley Avenue. An SUV driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Home Street and crossing McKinley Avenue when the front of the SUV’s left side and the bicycle collided along the south edge of the intersection.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Victim identified in fatal crash involving bicycle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The victim of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on Friday has been identified, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced. The investigation found that 64-year-old Greg E. Briggs of Mishawaka died at the hospital. At 8:06 p.m. on June 3,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
#Traffic Accident
abc57.com

Man accused of stealing vehicle he was supposed to be repairing

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle he was supposed to repair, according to the probable cause affidavit. On March 2, the victim told police that in late January, she and her husband took their 2002 Mercury Sable to 31-year-old Andrew Waltz for auto repairs. Waltz is the son of the victims’ friend and does repair work on the side.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One dead after fatal crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a Goshen man was killed in a crash early on Monday. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Duane Watts was driving west on County Road 20, west of State Road 15, when he suffered a medical issue. His vehicle went off...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

Fire destroys first floor of building in downtown Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A fire destroyed the first floor of a building in downtown Mishawaka on Wednesday. The fire began just after 3:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincolnway, where the old Smith’s Bar used to be. The building was partially occupied but no one was injured...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Victim of deadly shooting near Prosper Apartments identified

We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed near Prosper Apartments earlier this week. South Bend Police were called to the intersection of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue, late Monday night, June 6, where they found Curtis Shelby, 28, suffering from the an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
timesnewsexpress.com

Michigan gas station held up at gunpoint by 12-year-old, police say

A gas station in southwestern Michigan was held up at gunpoint by a 12-year-old last week, according to surveillance footage released by police. The juvenile, who has not been identified, walked into a Marathon gas station in Hartford and waited off to the side before standing in the checkout line.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Officials respond to fire in downtown Mishawaka

Elkhart man sentenced 55 years for deadly 2020 South Bend shooting. Back in May, a jury found 23-year-old Oliver Bwalya guilty of murder for his role in the March 3, 2020, death of 19-year-old Alan Diaz. El Rancho Viejo set to open new location in downtown South Bend. Updated: 8...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen Police investigating early-morning burglary

Goshen Police officers were called to a reported burglary in progress on Tuesday, June 7 on the 1000 block of S. 9th Street. The caller said he received a notification from his camera security system and observed a subject wearing khaki shorts and a blue t-shirt at his home. He also stated that the subject had removed one of the cameras and threw it in his backyard.
GOSHEN, IN
WTHR

Coroner declares Indiana toddler's fentanyl death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
FORT WAYNE, IN

