Governor Wolf proposes $2,000 to PA residents making less than $80,000 a year

By Brent Clapper
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf would like to send $2,000 directly to every Pennsylvanian who makes less than $80,000 a year.

This is to offset the high cost of everything these days, most notably gas which is unavoidable and crippling to lower wage earners.

Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon

Governor Wolf made this pitch in Pittsburgh.

“If you’re living paycheck to paycheck, that’s more than inconvenient. It could be dire. It could mean you make very painful decisions like having to choose between next week’s food and next month’s rent,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf wants to use $550 million of federal COVID relief money to fund the program.

Comments / 182

Sherrie Stein Shank
3d ago

we have been hearing about this for over 4 months now when are you going to vote on it and do what is right

Reply(34)
54
LETS GO BRANDON
2d ago

It’s funny to read all the democrat comments. They are all looking for a free handout! It’s our tax money wolf is trying to hand out for your vote! Wake up!

Reply(3)
23
Nancy Mcavoy
2d ago

the Republicans have never wanted to help there people !!! if your old on a fixed income or poor they just want us to die!!! they only do for the ric🤬

Reply(4)
22
