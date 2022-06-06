Governor Wolf proposes $2,000 to PA residents making less than $80,000 a year
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf would like to send $2,000 directly to every Pennsylvanian who makes less than $80,000 a year.
This is to offset the high cost of everything these days, most notably gas which is unavoidable and crippling to lower wage earners.Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon
Governor Wolf made this pitch in Pittsburgh.
“If you’re living paycheck to paycheck, that’s more than inconvenient. It could be dire. It could mean you make very painful decisions like having to choose between next week’s food and next month’s rent,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.
Governor Wolf wants to use $550 million of federal COVID relief money to fund the program.
