Sarah R. Grant, 76, died in Jackson, NC Monday, June 6, 2022. Ms. Grant was born in New York state, daughter to the late William W., Jr. and Lillie Mae Floyd Grant. After graduating high school, Ms. Grant received her nursing degree, and while in the Healthcare field, became a Paramedic and also worked for many years with the Northampton County Rescue Squad as a Paramedic and Dispatcher.

JACKSON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO