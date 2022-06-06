Horseback March to Pierre for MMIP arrived Saturday

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Denver Air Connection had its best month of the year in May ferrying just shy of 1500 passengers from Pierre Regional Airport. A total of 1488 enplanements were logged in May. Last year, May tallied 1,229 enplanements. May’s 1488 compares to 1251 in April; 1249 in March and 999 in February. Through five months of the year a total of 5,965 enplanements have been recorded. Airport Liaison to the Pierre City Commission Jamie Huizenga says last year was different as travel increased from pandemic lows.
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- An interim South Dakota legislative committee to study juvenile justice will hold their first meeting later this month. Committee member, Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says the current system has been underperforming. Stevens says they found they didn’t have enough time to fix the problems during this years...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- All South Dakota republican incumbents won their statewide races in Tuesday’s primary election. Governor Kristi Noem easily defeated state Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls by a seventy-six to twenty four percent margin. Congressman Dusty Johnson defeated state Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City by a margin of fifty nine to forty one percent.
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Tuesday, June 7th is election day in the state of South Dakota. Brown County Auditor Cathy McNickle provides a preview. McNickle runs down what everyone will be voting on today. McNickle runs down the locations that people can vote in Brown County. McNickle lets people know where they...
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- South Dakota held elections across the state Tuesday night. Here are some reaction from candidates in the area. Drew Dennert received the most votes in the Brown County Commission race. Dennert was pleased with the results. Amendment C was defeated Tuesday night. Dennert was surprised by the margin...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO)- While this spring saw an unprecedented amount of wind advisories and warnings, things have slowed as we approach the summer months. According to the National Weather Service, Sioux Falls saw a record 15 wind advisories issued through April. Last year, nearly all of South Dakota experienced drought...
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will have a chance in November to decide on Medicaid expansion. Erik Gaikowski, state director of AARP-South Dakota says they are supporting that. Gaikowski says without that expanded funding, many rural health care providers may close. Gaikowski says the state would also get hundreds of...
MARION, S.D.(WNAX)- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been warning of possible power shortages, especially in the Midwest this summer. A combination of coal plant retirements, increasing demand and shortage of power line capacity could lead to the short fall. Brad Schardin, manager of Southeastern Electric based in Marion, says...
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A permit application for a proposed wind farm on the Hughes/Hyde County border is a step closer to restarting now that the Hughes County Commission has approved a haul road agreement with the project’s developer. County Manager Kevin Hipple says the agreement comes after months of work and months after Hyde County approved a conditional use permit for the 71 turbine project.
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Rising crude oil prices is increasing interest in new oil well development, but so far in South Dakota, that hasn’t translated much from state public lands. School & Public Lands interim Commissioner Jerrod Johnson says they have had some contacts in the last few months. Johnson says...
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Last week, Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Academy to become a fully certified law enforcement officer in the state. This week, Callahan returned to the Hughes County Commission chamber to update Commissioners about the activities of the Sheriff’s Office. Callahan says his deputies are addressing traffic complains with traffic stops.
ABERDEEN, SD (GC.com) – Jamestown. The Smittys slipped past Jamestown in extra innings last night, 6-5. The teams were originally slated to play a DH, but changed it to a 9-inning game…except that it ended up going extras. Had the game been a 7inn contest, Aberdeen would’ve had a 4-3 win. Either way, Aberdeen improved to 13-8 on the season with the walk-off victory. Jaiden Smith picked up the win, tossing 4inn of hitless relief while whiffing three & walking four. Brian Holmstrom allowed three unearned runs in the start, lasting 5inn and giving up 7H w/ 2K & 3BB. Holmstrom also plunked two, while Smith hit one. At the dish, Drew Salfrank went 2/5 w/ 2R & a walk; Nick Clemens was 3/5 w/ a run & 2RBI; and Casey Vining had a 1/4 night w/ 2R, an RBI, and a walk. Clemens & Vining also stole two bags each, while Salfrank swiped a ridiculous five bases.
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A proposed carbon transport pipeline continues to have life after South Dakota regulators declined to approve a request to end the project. Attorney Brian Jorde is representing a number of intervenors who are opposed to Summit Carbon Solution’s plan to pipe C-O-Two from ethanol plants in three states to North Dakota for storage. Jorde says Summit’s application is incomplete.
(To receive Academic All-State recognition an athlete must be a senior, have participated in track and field for at least three years, have an overall GPA of 3.5 or better, and be nominated by their head coach.) Aberdeen Central – Ashlyn Beyer, Jada Hammer, Jordan Phillips, Katelin Stoebner, Sadie Struble,...
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday night, the people of Brown County & South Dakota voted in the elections for a variety of different positions. Candidates reacted to the results as they were coming in. Governor Noem won her primary against Representative Steven Haugaard. That came as no surprise to Democratic candidate...
BROOKINGS, SD (GoJacks.com) – Krista Wood, who has served as South Dakota State’s head softball coach for the past eight seasons, has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Creighton. Wood guided the Jackrabbits to a 238-164 mark over the last eight seasons and back-to-back NCAA...
Comments / 0