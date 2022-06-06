Horseback March to Pierre for MMIP arrived Saturday

ABERDEEN, SD (GC.com) – Jamestown. The Smittys slipped past Jamestown in extra innings last night, 6-5. The teams were originally slated to play a DH, but changed it to a 9-inning game…except that it ended up going extras. Had the game been a 7inn contest, Aberdeen would’ve had a 4-3 win. Either way, Aberdeen improved to 13-8 on the season with the walk-off victory. Jaiden Smith picked up the win, tossing 4inn of hitless relief while whiffing three & walking four. Brian Holmstrom allowed three unearned runs in the start, lasting 5inn and giving up 7H w/ 2K & 3BB. Holmstrom also plunked two, while Smith hit one. At the dish, Drew Salfrank went 2/5 w/ 2R & a walk; Nick Clemens was 3/5 w/ a run & 2RBI; and Casey Vining had a 1/4 night w/ 2R, an RBI, and a walk. Clemens & Vining also stole two bags each, while Salfrank swiped a ridiculous five bases.

