Chesterfield Township is cracking down on stray shopping carts. The board of trustees voted 4-3 May 24 to adopt an ordinance amendment regulating the storing, labeling and recovery of shopping carts taken from retail stores and left throughout the township. Carts from stores like Meijer, Home Depot, Target and Walmart are often left abandoned near bus stops along the Gratiot corridor, as well as in other areas. Those stores must now retrieve their own carts or pay to get them back.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO