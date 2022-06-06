Man, 5-year-old son killed after dirt bike collides with vehicle in New Castle, Delaware

Police in Delaware say a 31-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were killed when the dirt bike they were riding collided with a car.

The incident happened Saturday just after 9 p.m. on southbound New Castle Avenue, passing the intersection of Halcyon Drive.

The driver of a Volkswagen Golf was turning onto Halcyon Drive from New Castle Avenue when the dirt bike struck the front of the Golf, police said.

Police say the driver of the dirt bike had a 5-year-old boy seated on the front of the dirt bike between himself and the handlebars. Both occupants of the dirt bike were ejected.

The 31-year-old driver of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 5-year-old passenger was transported to AI Dupont Children's Hospital where he later died.

The collision remains under investigation.