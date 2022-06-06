Law enforcement working incident in northern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are working on a bank robbery and possible child abduction.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KSN News a woman walked into the Kensington bank and demanded money. She allegedly told workers she had a bomb laced with fentanyl. The woman was taken into custody. However, she told law enforcement she was with two men, and they took off with her 8-week-old baby.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they are involved in the incident and will release more information.

KSN News will continue to follow this story online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.