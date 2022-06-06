ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Law enforcement working incident in northern Kansas

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are working on a bank robbery and possible child abduction.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KSN News a woman walked into the Kensington bank and demanded money. She allegedly told workers she had a bomb laced with fentanyl. The woman was taken into custody. However, she told law enforcement she was with two men, and they took off with her 8-week-old baby.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they are involved in the incident and will release more information.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

