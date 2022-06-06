ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Woman from ‘Napalm Girl’ photo says ‘we should confront’ what ‘a gun rampage truly looks like’

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AYCb_0g290qTb00
Tweet

Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the woman from the famous Vietnam War “Napalm Girl” photo, said in an opinion piece published Monday that Americans should not shy away from images showing the effects of gun violence to help them understand the horror of “domestic war.”

“The thought of sharing the images of the carnage, especially of children, may seem unbearable — but we should confront them,” Phan Thi wrote in The New York Times. “It is easier to hide from the realities of war if we don’t see the consequences.”

Phan Thi was captured at the center of a photo that became iconic of the Vietnam War after her village was bombed in 1972, when she was 9 years old. She was captured naked with a scream of terror and pain on her face after experiencing severe burns that still scar Phan Thi 50 years later.

“​​I know what it is like to have your village bombed, your home devastated, to see family members die and bodies of innocent civilians lying in the street. These are the horrors of war from Vietnam memorialized in countless photographs and newsreels,” she wrote.

Phan Thi added: “Sadly, they are also the images of wars everywhere, of precious human lives being damaged and destroyed today in Ukraine.”

Along with comparing Vietnam with Ukraine, a country that has been under siege from Russia for more than three months, Phan Thi drew a parallel between the carnage of wars abroad and that caused by school shooters domestically.

“We may not see the bodies, as we do with foreign wars, but these attacks are the domestic equivalent of war,” she said.

She specifically addressed last month’s violence in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman massacred 19 children and their two fourth grade teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Phan Thi said: “I cannot speak for the families in Uvalde, Texas, but I think that showing the world what the aftermath of a gun rampage truly looks like can deliver the awful reality. We must face this violence head-on, and the first step is to look at it.”

Phan Thi also discussed her own evolution from “detesting” the “Napalm Girl” photo as a child to being grateful for the opportunity to play a part in educating the world about the ravages of war.

“It was only in adulthood, after defecting to Canada that I began to find peace and realize my mission in life, with the help of my faith, husband and friends. I helped establish a foundation and began traveling to war-torn countries to provide medical and psychological assistance to children victimized by war, offering, I hope, a sense of possibilities,” she explained.

Phan Thi shared in an interview with PBS NewsHour in 2020 that she was full of “hatred, bitterness, and anger” before discovering purpose through her Christian faith and service to others.

“In 1982, I wanted to take my life, because I thought, after I die, no more suffer, no more pain. Eventually, I found the New Testament in the library in Saigon. In Christmas, 1982, I became a Christian. That faith, it helped me a lot,” she recalled.

Phan Thi said that “forgiveness set my heart free” and that she loves her enemies, adding: “I forgive everyone who caused my suffering, even the pilot, commander, people controlling me.”

“My work with the children who has trauma like me, I know how they have pain, and not only the pain with physical, but nightmare and traumatized. … Now I’m working, not because of my duty, not because of my mission, but because of my love,” she shared at the time.

Phan Thi knows “the unspeakable evil of which humanity is capable,” she wrote in the Times.

“Still, I believe that peace, love, hope and forgiveness will always be more powerful than any kind of weapon,” she wrote.

Comments / 4

Related
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheConversationAU

'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war

How does an image become an icon? It is estimated that we now produce more images in two minutes than we did in the entire 19th century. How, then, can one image be so powerful it can symbolise the horror of war and help mobilise anti-war sentiment? June 8 marks the 50 year anniversary since Associated Press photographer Hyung Cong “Nick” Út captured one of the Vietnam War’s defining images. Titled “Accidental Napalm”, the black-and-white still photograph has since been repeatedly reproduced and continues to survive in collective memory. Despite its age, the image continues to retain the capacity to shock....
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Napalm#Gun Violence#Russia#Rampage#Americans#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Treasure hunters seeking Nazi gold worth £200MILLION say they have discovered a 5ft metal canister buried at Polish conservatory where they believe Hitler's troops stashed four-ton haul

Treasure hunters digging for Nazi gold say they have found a metal canister which could contain four tons of looted WWII treasure. Lying around 10ft below the surface, the canister is thought to be between 4 and 5ft in length and 50cm in diameter. The discovery was made using a...
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

587K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy